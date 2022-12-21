Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL wrestling notebook: Nation’s best geared up for Powerade tournament
It’s not easy to win a Powerade Wrestling Tournament title these days. This is the 56th annual tournament, which begins Thursday and ends Friday at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, and the competition continues to get tougher every season. The WPIAL and PIAA’s top wrestlers are challenged by a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2022: Bryce Epps leads South Allegheny to tournament title
Bryce Epps scored 27 points and took MVP honors as South Allegheny defeated Elizabeth Forward, 66-43, Tuesday night to win the holiday tournament hosted by the Gladiators. Michael Michalski added 13 points for South Allegheny (8-0). Drew Cook led Elizabeth Forward (4-6) with 14 points and Cy Herchelroath added 13.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Shane Mickens
Two years ago, Jeannette’s boys basketball team made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals. Last year, they made the playoffs yet again, but lost in the first round. This season, the Jayhawks have their sights set on another long playoff run, and they’ve started off 5-1, with their only loss coming to a tough Norwin team at the tip-off tournament the Knights host.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem grad Malia Anderson enters track season on heels of making XC nationals for Cal (Pa.)
Malia Anderson called it “falling back in love” with running. The Greensburg Salem grad earned a scholarship to run cross country and track at Georgetown, and after a handful of cross country meets and her indoor track season, the pandemic shut down school and athletic activities. She spent her second year of college taking online classes and, consequently, away from competition.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Canceled flights to Las Vegas ground Saint Vincent women's basketball team
The Saint Vincent women’s basketball team was set for a road trip west for a holiday tournament, but the Bearcats — and their plans — were grounded at the last minute. “The trip was a nightmare,” coach Jimmy Petruska said. “It was a mess from the start.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne men aim to continue strong start to the season into Atlantic 10 league play
Keith Dambrot likely is tired of having to juxtapose his team’s success this season with Duquesne’s abysmal performance last year, which saw the Dukes drop their final 17 games en route to a 6-24 overall record. Clearly, with the Dukes boasting a 10-3 record after wrapping up nonconference...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette man dies in Route 981 crash
A 26-year-old man died Tuesday night in a one-car crash along Route 981 in Derry, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The coroner’s office identified the man as Jacob Scott Mayer. The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. Mayer had not been wearing a seat belt at the time...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash
A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 27, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Students invited to develop engagement strategy for PennDOT. The Pennsylvania...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Use blighted properties to fight housing problems
There is seldom just one way to solve a problem. Instead, there can be a menu of options that can take you down different paths. The question is priorities. Do you want your task done quickly, cheaply, efficiently? Do you want it done green, or is supporting local business important?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man dies after falling down embankment while checking animal traps on Unity property
A Unity man died Tuesday night after falling down an embankment on his property while checking animal traps, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The coroner’s office identified the man as Paul Berger, 63. “It was icy and he fell down the side of the hill. It was...
Comments / 0