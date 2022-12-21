Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
WSAZ
Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County
MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
West Virginia man killed after Christmas Day family argument identified
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man killed in a shooting in Cabin Creek has been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 26-year-old Shane Bush, of Cabin Creek, was shot and killed after a family argument on Sunday. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Decota Rd. A man called 911 around 8 a.m. […]
1 in critical condition after Christmas Day fire in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in critical condition after a fire in Fayette County on Christmas evening. The Ansted Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. They say all occupants got out, but it took crews on the scene three hours to extinguish the fire. One […]
WTAP
Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday. Part of Lakeview Drive from Avery Street to Hemlock Street will be shutdown due to sewer work. The sewer work has already started, and that part of the road will...
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
WSAZ
Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
wfxrtv.com
Family argument results in fatal West Virginia shooting on Christmas
UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Dec. 25): No arrests were made after a family argument turned deadly in Cabin Creek on Sunday. Lt. Ana Pile with the KCSO says deputies responded to a shooting at 1250 Decota Road in Kanawha County. A man called 911 around 8 a.m. and said he...
wchstv.com
Deputies respond to fatal Christmas morning shooting in Kanawha County
ESKDALE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies responded to the scene of a fatal shooting Christmas morning in which deputies said a man shot and killed his brother. The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. on Decota Road in the Eskdale area. A male victim died at the...
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
Saturday fire destroys apartment in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment. Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on […]
wchsnetwork.com
One dead in I-79 crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
Metro News
Kanawha County deputies investigate deadly shooting
QUARRIER, W.Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Kanawha County say they’ll turn information from a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas morning over to the prosecutor’s office for review. The department there was a fight among family members at a residence in the community of Quarrier on...
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
WSAZ
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Comments / 0