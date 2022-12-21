ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County

MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Saturday fire destroys apartment in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment. Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on […]
POCA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One dead in I-79 crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County deputies investigate deadly shooting

QUARRIER, W.Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Kanawha County say they’ll turn information from a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas morning over to the prosecutor’s office for review. The department there was a fight among family members at a residence in the community of Quarrier on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV

