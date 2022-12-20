La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gifted nearly $460,000 to its 2022 beneficiaries, including the Highland Park Education Foundation, which received $251,361. In addition to using the money to continue such impactful legacy programs as Teacher Innovation Grants and Teacher of the Year financial awards, the foundation will support new critical needs in fine arts, school safety, student wellness, technology, and math.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO