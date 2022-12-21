2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

Police lights by night generic web stock Getty Images/iStockphoto/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two people were found dead in an Orlando home Tuesday evening, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were sent to conduct a well-being check at a home on Floral Drive in Colonialtown North, east of downtown, at 5:23 p.m. and found two people who had been shot, OPD said in an unsigned statement.

Police identified 74-year-old Franco Cianfrano as the suspected shooter and 71-year-old Linda Prater-Cianfrano as his victim.

Though a gun was found at the scene, police stressed that the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how they died.

No motive or other details were released.