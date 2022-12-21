ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

By Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Two people were found dead in an Orlando home Tuesday evening, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were sent to conduct a well-being check at a home on Floral Drive in Colonialtown North, east of downtown, at 5:23 p.m. and found two people who had been shot, OPD said in an unsigned statement.

Police identified 74-year-old Franco Cianfrano as the suspected shooter and 71-year-old Linda Prater-Cianfrano as his victim.

Though a gun was found at the scene, police stressed that the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how they died.

No motive or other details were released.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

