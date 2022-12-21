ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 61, found dead in west London woods

By Thomas Kingsley
A 61-year-old woman has been found dead in a woodland area in west London.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an appeal after the body was recovered from a river in Hounslow after officers were called at 11.30pm on Tuesday night to Donkey Wood off Staines Road.

Officers attended and the 61-year-old woman from the Feltham area was recovered from the river, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the woman has not been formally identified, police are confident they know who she is.

The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The death is currently being treated as unexpected and unexplained and a crime scene is in place.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective chief inspector Andy Thrower, of the West Area Command Unit, said: “Our inquiry is focussed on discovering the circumstances of this woman’s death. We know we have a family who are grieving and we will do all we can to support them and answer their questions.

“We are working hard to narrow down the relevant times, but our enquiries suggest that the relevant dates are on Sunday, 18th or Monday, 19th of December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAcxX_0jqEof6J00

“This lady’s car, a silver Ford Fiesta, was later found parked in Roman Close, Feltham. This road is close to Donkey Wood, just off Staines Road near Baber Bridge. I am asking anyone who saw this car arrive or was in the area of Donkey Wood, particularly near the river Crane, to contact police.

“It does not matter if you don’t think you heard or saw anything relevant, you may still have vital information, so please do contact us. If you don’t want to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers and they will never ask for your name, but however you choose to make contact please do, we need your help.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 2602/20DEC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

