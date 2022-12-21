Nathan Streby of East Knox (EK) recently held his college signing day, where the Bulldog runner announced he will take his talents to Ohio State University. The Bulldog senior holds numerous East Knox records in track and cross-country and has: An 800M best of 1:53.49, 1600M best of 4:28.87 and a 4x400M relay best of 50.8. His 5000M best of 15:59.62 beat his own previous best of 16:30.3, besting the previous school record of Joey Montoya set in 2010 at 17:03.0.

HOWARD, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO