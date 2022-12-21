Read full article on original website
Reinhart starts work as Mount Vernon's interim utilities director
Aaron Reinhart began working as Mount Vernon's interim utilities director on Dec. 19. He replaced Tom Marshall, who resigned from the permanent position early in December. Reinhart began working in waterworks utilities in the 1990s across north-central Ohio. He served as water treatment plant manager for the village of Crestline in Crawford County. He served as operations supervisor for Mansfield's water treatment plant from 2017 to 2019 and as a water and sewer operator in the village of Lexington.
Richard 'Dick' Eugene Hoar
UTICA – Richard (Dick) Eugene Hoar, 92, of Utica passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jane (Elliott) Hoar, parents Bertha (Riley) and Henry Hoar and his six brothers and sisters. The youngest of seven children, Dick was...
Charles 'Chuck' Kershner Sr.
CENTERBURG – Charles (Chuck) Kerschner Sr., 86, of Centerburg, Ohio passed away on Dec. 22, 2022 after a long illness. Chuck was born on April 18, 1936 in Orient, Ohio to the late John and Sara (Pierce) Kerschner. He married the love of his life Nellie (Kay) Kerschner on Dec. 23, 1957, and they enjoyed 65 years together before his passing.
Knox grand jury deems August fatal shootings justified
Two cases from August that involved the lethal use of force by law enforcement were justified in self-defense or defense of others, according to a Facebook post from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The Knox County prosecuting attorney released information from a Knox County grand jury that made the determination...
Diana Louise Miller
MOUNT VERNON – Diana Louise Miller, 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Country Court Skilled Nursing Center. Diana was born May 2, 1946 in Mount Vernon to Arthur W. and Marjorie {Doup} Blair Jr. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She married Wilbur...
Bulldog runner to compete as a Buckeye
Nathan Streby of East Knox (EK) recently held his college signing day, where the Bulldog runner announced he will take his talents to Ohio State University. The Bulldog senior holds numerous East Knox records in track and cross-country and has: An 800M best of 1:53.49, 1600M best of 4:28.87 and a 4x400M relay best of 50.8. His 5000M best of 15:59.62 beat his own previous best of 16:30.3, besting the previous school record of Joey Montoya set in 2010 at 17:03.0.
