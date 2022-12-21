Read full article on original website
LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season
The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
Willie Sims, member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team, dies at 64
BATON ROUGE - Willie Sims, a member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team affectionately known as "Super Sub," has died. He was 64. Saturday, LSU officials announced that Sims passed away Friday following complications from a heart attack earlier this year. He had been hospitalized in Israel since August.
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU last Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU during the Early Signing Period. The Tigers...
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Announces Decision On 2023 Season
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has made an official decision on his status for the 2023 season. The 22-year-old signal caller will return for a fifth college football season and second with the Tigers. Daniels took to Twitter with his announcement on Thursday. "This has been an amazing ride and honestly,...
Ryan Walters weighs in on Purdue's NIL situation, transfer portal
Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
Baby, It’s Cold Inside: The Coldest Shooting Nights under Matt Painter
I’m not sure if anyone is aware that today it is incredibly cold outside in Indiana (and most of the country). In fact, had it not been for the few hundred people posting screenshots of their weather app, I probably wouldn’t have known it was in fact below 0 degrees (if I could type in sarcasm, I would). As I was trying to coax my dog outside, a thought hit me like an icicle falling from the Armstrong Engineering Building: I wonder what the coldest shooting night under Matt Painter was? Well, grab a seat by the fire and enjoy this list of the coldest shooting nights in Boilermaker history under Matt Painter. What else are we going to do until December 29th? (extra points for anyone who looks these games up to re-watch them).
Look: People Reportedly Got Stuck In Elevator At Bowl Game Today
The 2022 Independence Bowl reportedly had a major logistical issue before Friday afternoon's kickoff. According to college football insider Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, an elevator at Independence Stadium unexpectedly shut down with people still inside. Duarte hasn't provided an update since this original report. Shreveport's Independence Stadium was...
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2022, 99.9 percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot injury that jeopardized the...
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction
Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LUS notice about water pressure for customers
Due to freezing weather conditions, the water system may have been affected leading some LUS customers to experience lower than normal water pressure.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
