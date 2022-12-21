Read full article on original website
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral Count...
Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list
NEW YORK — It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The editions include one with a foreword by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, published by Harper Paperbacks; A Celadon Books release with a foreword by New Yorker editor David Remnick and an epilogue by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the House Select Committee; and a volume by the Hachette Book Group imprint Twelve, published in coordination with The New York Times.
US: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
LOS ANGELES — Federal agents took a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol into custody for his alleged role in the insurrection after an hourslong standoff Thursday, authorities said. Eric Christie, 56, was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
Top 7 PolitiFact NC fact-checks of 2022
The year started with more election uncertainty than usual, followed by a lot of hot air. Rhetoric over disputed voting districts in North Carolina gave way to an election season rife with mudslinging, braggadocio and conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court took on some highly contentious cases, including a...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that...
How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 22
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted last week. PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House has passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November
SAN DIEGO — Illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October, U.S. authorities said Friday. The snapshot is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum...
