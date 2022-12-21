ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mississippi Press

Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition

BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Officers across the country show support for Bay St. Louis

Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. Last minute Christmas...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi

If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Class 6A All-State: Hubbard, 10 more “Southern Six” players honored

Eleven different players from the “Southern Six” were recently honored with All-State status in Class 6A as announced by The Mississippi High School Activities Association. And one local standout took home the top individual award as well. Ocean Springs senior quarterback Bray Hubbard was chosen as the Overall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Early travelers line up at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - By land, sea and air, more than 112 million Americans are traveling between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. At the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, with the exception of one flight, most of the early Friday arrivals and departures were on time. The biggest crowd during that period was those flying on Sun Country to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
GULFPORT, MS
tiremeetsroad.com

Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him

Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Fallen Bay officers laid to rest with full honors

Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest on Wednesday after a funeral service at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, with hundreds of mourners gathered from all across the region and law enforcement agencies from multiple states paying their respects. Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WDAM-TV

3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023

STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
GRAND BAY, AL

