WLOX
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
Mississippi Press
Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition
BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
WLOX
Officers across the country show support for Bay St. Louis
Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. Last minute Christmas...
WLOX
Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi
If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
WLOX
Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
ourmshome.com
Class 6A All-State: Hubbard, 10 more “Southern Six” players honored
Eleven different players from the “Southern Six” were recently honored with All-State status in Class 6A as announced by The Mississippi High School Activities Association. And one local standout took home the top individual award as well. Ocean Springs senior quarterback Bray Hubbard was chosen as the Overall...
WLOX
Early travelers line up at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - By land, sea and air, more than 112 million Americans are traveling between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. At the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, with the exception of one flight, most of the early Friday arrivals and departures were on time. The biggest crowd during that period was those flying on Sun Country to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him
Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
Sea Coast Echo
Fallen Bay officers laid to rest with full honors
Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest on Wednesday after a funeral service at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, with hundreds of mourners gathered from all across the region and law enforcement agencies from multiple states paying their respects. Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were...
WDSU
Belle Chasse artist, police officer paints portraits of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
NEW ORLEANS — On the day of a joint funeral for two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, one Belle Chasse artist is honoring their service and sacrifice. Rodney King used his time to give back through a labor of love, his art. "I know these portraits cannot bring back...
WLOX
State Representative Brent Anderson delivers nephew Branden Estorffe's eulogy
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes" Governor Tate Reeves says the two "Mississippi heroes" were not just law enforcement officers, but two brave men who meant so much to so many. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz...
WDAM-TV
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
theadvocate.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
ourmshome.com
Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023
STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
Two fugitives wanted in several cities, arrested in Pearl River
Banks was also wanted by the Hammond Police Department for simple battery and unauthorized entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
WLOX
WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191 or...
