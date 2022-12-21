Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Ana de Armas fans know—and may change—the law, baby
With their love of Ana de Armas and hatred of false advertising, two fans have set a precedent when it comes to deception in movie trailers. The two filed a lawsuit earlier this year after renting 2019's Yesterday, only to realize the final theatrical release contained no de Armas, despite her appearance in the trailers released by Universal.
A.V. Club
Year-end roundtable: How Kate Bush became the real star of Stranger Things—andthe MVP of summer
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” initially came out in 1985, when it became the artist’s first Top 40 hit in the United States. In 2022, thanks to a combination of music streaming and Stranger Things, the track became Bush’s first Top 10 hit, climbing up that Billboard Hot 100 chart to number three. Below, three A.V. Club staffers discuss the impact of Stranger Things and the resurgence of Kate Bush.
A.V. Club
Michael Imperioli thought The Sopranos pilot was just "okay"
Over fifteen years after its finale aired on HBO, David Henry Chase’s The Sopranos is widely lauded as one of the greatest narrative series of all time. But one of its most indelible stars—Michael Imperioli, who played mafia boss Tony Soprano’s protegé Christopher Moltisanti—never could have pictured that when he read a script for the series’ first episode, which aired on January 10, 1999.
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig dismisses Doctor Strange rumors once and for all as "lockdown craziness"
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s output has swelled to 30 feature films and an also-growing number of TV shows, it might seem like half of Hollywood has been a part of the comic book franchise. However, that has yet to include Daniel Craig. Online chatter, fueled by an...
A.V. Club
20 great whodunits to watch after Glass Onion—and where to find them
The much-anticipated Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion finally makes its way to Netflix this holiday weekend, following a one-week-only theatrical engagement in November. The sequel sees world-renowned detective (and Stephen Sondheim enthusiast) Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) receiving a mysterious invitation to a private island. When he arrives, he finds that a group of colorful characters (including Kate Hudson in a caftan, Kathryn Hahn in a visor, and Janelle Monáe on a mission) have been brought together by a tech millionaire (Edward Norton) with rather murky intentions.
A.V. Club
Aimee Lou Wood on mastering "the art of simplicity" in her new film Living—but also, well, living
A title like Living is hard to, well, live up to. Simple as the concept may be, its narrative heft can sometimes be taken for granted. More so, if, as in the case of Oliver Hermanus’ latest film, the title aims to translate (and adapt) one of Akira Kurosawa’s most treasured projects, Ikiru. Thankfully, in the hands of screenwriter (and Nobel Prize-winner) Kazuo Ishiguro and boasting a melancholy leading performance by Bill Nighy, this critically acclaimed London-set period drama soars all on its own. Nighy plays Mr. Williams, a career bureaucrat coping with his own mortality when he learns he may not have many more months to live. Forced to reassess his life and purpose, he embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery.
A.V. Club
Kate Bush thanks her fans for this year—even the younger ones who thought she was a new artist
Angel on high Kate Bush continues her yearly tradition of sharing a Christmas message, in which she reflects on the passing year. This year, she touches on the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II (but don’t you dare call her a royalist!), the war in Ukraine, the ongoing nurses strike in the U.K., and the runaway success of her 1985 single, “Running Up That Hill.”
A.V. Club
Vicky Krieps on playing a foul-mouthed royal in Corsage: "I wanted to tame the beast"
For tourists visiting Austria today, the image of Empress Elisabeth might rival Mozart’s when it comes to adorning coffee mugs, chocolate boxes, and various knick-knacks. But to tell the story of Empress Elisabeth in the new film Corsage, writer-director Marie Kreutzer incisive paints a completely different portrait of the royal known as Sisi; one that corrects the false idea of the beautiful idol usually represented in an idyllic manner.
A.V. Club
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 25, to Thursday, December 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix, Sunday, 3:01...
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this Christmas weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally here. Netflix,...
A.V. Club
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, Kathryn Hahn’s spin-off of WandaVision on Disney+, increasing the chances of fans getting something they maybe never even considered wanting in the first place: Patti LuPone performing a song about a Marvel Comics character. Maybe even “Agatha All Along” itself? The show is going to have to do something with that earworm.
A.V. Club
Jeff Garlin is Never Have I Ever's HR problem now
The disgraced actor who allegedly wouldn’t stop saying “oh, my vagina” at work has a new job. So who’s the lucky cast that gets to put up with Jeff Garlin’s raunchy punch-ups? Well, Never Have I Ever won’t be able to claim “hired Jeff Garlin” as something it’s never done. Garlin is jumping from his cushy gig on The Goldbergs, where he’s collected residuals on 205 episodes, for Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever fourth season on Netflix.
Comments / 0