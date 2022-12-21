Read full article on original website
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show
These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
Eastern Iowa School District Changing Up Student Dress Code
When you hear of a school district changing its dress code mid-year, you tell yourself that it must be getting stricter. Students simply aren't obeying the rules. But in one Eastern Iowa School District, it is just the opposite. KWWL reports that students in the Waterloo School District will have...
Eastern Iowa Woman Gets Surprise Of Her Life On National TV
Can you even imagine a better present for the holidays?. On Tuesday morning, a Dubuque mother had one of the most surreal experiences of her life. This would not have happened if she had not sent out a single and very detailed email to her children. Janet El Khatib sends...
Celebrity Has Eerie Connection To Iowa POW Camp
It can be incredibly emotional to take a look back at your family history, especially if there are some dark secrets. We recently shared with you details about a movie based on real events in Northern Iowa. It's called "Silent Night in Algona" and follows real events that took place in a prisoner-of-war camp in Iowa during World War 2.
Cedar Falls Cancels School Ahead of Massive Winter Storm
As students and teachers head into winter break, there's a lot of excitement in the air. A couple of weeks off from school, a chance to see family for the holidays, and for those young enough, time to play in the snow, if there is any. Well, in 2022 there...
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?
When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
