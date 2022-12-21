ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]

Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars

As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases

Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice

When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
‘The Long Road’ Marines Complete Cross Country Trip [VIDEO]

A group of Marine veterans has completed their cross-country hike to raise awareness for America's Prisoners of War and the missing in action. JD Lehew and Coleman Kinzer began their journey in Boston Massachusetts. Their goal? To walk the longest highway in the United States, Highway 20, until they eventually reached Newport, Oregon according to KWWL. They were also joined by fellow veteran Ramon Shinohara two weeks into their journey. The trip to the veterans six months to complete. Over the weekend they arrived safely at the Pacific Ocean in Newport.
Iowans Stranded After O’Hare’s Mass Flight Cancellations

Things are getting rough if you are planning to fly anywhere for the holidays this year. Like millions of Americans, I'm traveling going somewhere for the holiday season. According to reports, 7.2 million Americans are flying somewhere this year for the holidays. Flight numbers are up this year and so...
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022

Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show

These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
Most Iowa Men Wait Until When To Buy Christmas Gifts?!?

I'm not afraid to confess that I sometimes put off holiday gift shopping until the last minute. Who doesn't?!?. However, a recent study has me fearing for a whole lot of people who are in serious relationships with men in Iowa. There are two types of people; those that get...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle

This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?

When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
