CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
LC4 employees say seeing so many animals without a home is tough
TOLEDO, Ohio — After more than 10 years of service, Cassie Bloomfield, Community Outreach Coordinator at Lucas County Canine Care and Control says holidays are always the toughest time of year at the animal shelter. "It doesn't get easier around the holiday time for me. It’s just a little...
hometownstations.com
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
13abc.com
ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and...
cleveland.com
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
WTOL-TV
Waterville man's love, legacy shines through display of more than 40,000 lights
WATERVILLE, Ohio — When you drive by the house full of lights on Dutch Road in Waterville, you can't help but feel the holiday spirit. Todd Kerschner decorates his home and surrounding property in more than 40,000 lights, with everything from incandescent strings to plastic nativity scenes. The home...
huroninsider.com
Boil advisory issued for part of Cleveland Road
HURON – A boil advisory has been issued by the Erie County Water Department for the addresses of 3317 Cleveland Road East to 6719 Cleveland Road East in Huron. The advisory has been issued due to a water main break. The Erie County EMA is recommends effected individuals do...
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
bgindependentmedia.org
Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless
An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
Man trapped in grain saved from Oak Harbor silo Thursday morning
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A worker trapped up to his chest in grain in a silo at the Luckey Farmers facility in Oak Harbor, Ohio was saved Thursday morning by multiple responding fire departments, rescue crews and facility employees. The Portage Fire District and Mid-County EMS were dispatched to...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 11 p.m. Saturday. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
ashlandsource.com
Jane's Thaw: Ashland County woman finds a Safe Haven in recovery from domestic violence & addiction
ASHLAND — Jane leaned forward as she sat in a cushioned chair in an office at Safe Haven, a domestic violence and rape crisis center in Ashland. She showed up dressed in a flannel, dark blue jeans and black Chuck Taylor low tops with no socks.
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
13abc.com
Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just after midnight on Thursday, a semi-truck went through a stop sign on Crissey Road and crashed into a century-old home on Central Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the four people inside the home were pretty shaken up. A group was out Thursday morning...
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG
Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc.
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
