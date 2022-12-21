Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
Georgia football gets its first transfer portal commitment
Georgia football is having a strong Day 2 of the Early Signing Period. The Dawgs added another high school commit in Jordan Hall and landed RaRa Thomas in the transfer portal. The former Mississippi State receiver announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon as the Dawgs stay red hot on the recruiting trail. Georgia may not be done yet, either, as this signing period lasts through Friday.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices
College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
Arik Gilbert Makes Official Decision On His Future At Georgia
Arik Gilbert is back in the transfer portal. The Georgia tight and former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Gilbert previously transferred from Florida to LSU, and LSU to Georgia. Gilbert only played in three games this season, posting two catches for 16 yards and ...
Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs
Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class
Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
dawgnation.com
Early returns matter for 2023 Georgia football recruiting class: ‘This is a group that really wants to be great’
ATHENS — Kearis Jackson looked around his locker and noted he had three new faces around him. Those would be incoming freshmen Anthony Evans, Yazeed Haynes and Tyler Williams. Those three wide receivers, along with six other members of the 2023 signing class, arrived on campus this week and began practicing with the Bulldogs.
Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period. Winner: Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The not-so-dirty little secret...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program
Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In
Here are 5 Georgia Signees you need to buy stock in.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's 2023 signing class, names 2 areas of need that were addressed
As Georgia seeks to repeat as national champions with 2 more victories, the wins are also piling up on Early Signing Day. Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 2 overall spot for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The star-studded cast is anchored by 5-star cornerback AJ Harris and also features 19 4-star prospects.
Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School holds signing ceremony for seven football players
Seven senior football players were celebrated in a signing ceremony Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, at the Buford High School Performing Arts Center. During this ceremony, each athlete signed a national letter of intent to play for a college selected from scholarship offers they have received during their high school careers.
