Georgia football gets its first transfer portal commitment

Georgia football is having a strong Day 2 of the Early Signing Period. The Dawgs added another high school commit in Jordan Hall and landed RaRa Thomas in the transfer portal. The former Mississippi State receiver announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon as the Dawgs stay red hot on the recruiting trail. Georgia may not be done yet, either, as this signing period lasts through Friday.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs

Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class

Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period. Winner: Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The not-so-dirty little secret...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program

Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School holds signing ceremony for seven football players

Seven senior football players were celebrated in a signing ceremony Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, at the Buford High School Performing Arts Center. During this ceremony, each athlete signed a national letter of intent to play for a college selected from scholarship offers they have received during their high school careers.
BUFORD, GA

