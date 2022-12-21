ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
1037theriver.com

Getting to Know Grand Junction Colorado: A First-Timers Guide

Grand Junction, Colo. is a wonderful place to visit. Maybe you're visiting family or you're planning to make the move to the Grand Valley. Before you make your way to this paradise on Colorado's western slope, we have a few things to get you started in town. The small idiosyncrasies...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

A Virtual Visit To the Ghost Town of Historic Fruita, Utah

Hey, Fruita, Colorado - meet your ghost town namesake Fruita, Utah less than three hours away. The tiny town of Fruita, Utah was founded in 1880 as Junction by a group of Mormons led by Nels Johnson. Just over 20 years later it became known as Fruita because of the large orchards in Wayne County.
FRUITA, CO
1037theriver.com

What is the Weather Like in Fruita, Colorado?

While Fruita, Colorado was once a large unincorporated area in western Colorado, it has grown from a fruit-producing region to a hotspot for outdoor sports thanks to how close it is to the Colorado National Monument. Fruita has tons of great places for hiking, mountain biking, SUP, horseback riding, OHV...
FRUITA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy