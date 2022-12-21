Read full article on original website
Related
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 additional murder charges
STOCKTON — Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee now faces four additional murder charges and an attempted murder charge after prosecutors filed an amended complaint, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.Two of the new murder charges relate to the shooting deaths of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon, both in Alameda County. The other two relate to the shooting deaths of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., both in San Joaquin County.Read the District Attorney's amended complaint against Wesley BrownleeThe attempted murder charge is tied to Natasha LaTour, who was shot in Stockton on April 16, 2021, but survived.Brownlee, 43, was previously charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30, 2022; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21, 2022; Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27, 2022. "The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect."Brownlee is expected to appear in court on Jan.3 for further arraignment.
Gervonta Davis arrested, jailed on domestic violence charge
Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday and jailed on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records.
Impaired driving in Oregon
In the United States, drunk driving is the number one cause of death on our roadways. Every two minutes, someone is injured by a drunk driver and every 51 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver. In 2019, Oregon experienced 2,336 substance-involved crashes in which 318 people died and 334 people sustained life-alerting injuries. ...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Comments / 0