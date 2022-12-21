ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 committee will 'scrub' evidence before final report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.
Washington Examiner

‘There’s a cost’: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson asperses value of Trump endorsement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) doubled down on his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump, blaming him for recent Republican electoral disappointments. In an appearance on CNN, Hutchinson gave his after-action report on the tepid GOP performance in the midterm elections following the final nail in the coffin, Herschel Walker's runoff defeat in Georgia on Tuesday. The Arkansas governor argued that the results of the elections show that voters still support Republican principles but reject Trumpian elements. When host Erin Burnett asked Hutchinson what he would say to Republicans who believe Trump is the path to victory, he repudiated the former president.
The Week

IRS didn't start auditing Trump's presidential-era taxes until day House Democrats asked for records in 2019

The House Ways and Means Committee released a handful of documents and reports on former President Donald Trump's sparser-than-expected 2015-2020 tax returns Tuesday night, shortly after voting along party lines to release the long-sought returns to the public. The tax documents themselves won't be made public for a few days, until after committee staff have redacted personal information like bank accounts and taxpayer ID numbers.  Committee Democrats focused Tuesday night on the IRS's mandatory audits of Trump during his presidency. They found them lacking. Trump filed his 2015 and 2016 tax returns in 2017, the year he took office, but the IRS...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Tops Another Poll of Preferred Republican Presidential Candidates – Liz Cheney Was 2nd, Trump 3rd

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A poll of voters reported on December 3 has found that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.
