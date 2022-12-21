Read full article on original website
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
Republicans Rage Against Disclosure Of Trump Tax Returns
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) called tax disclosure “a dangerous new weapon.” But Republicans have deployed it themselves and could do so again.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
White House pans 'stunningly bad' outcomes for Republican Senate hopefuls
The White House slammed Republican efforts in the Senate midterm elections as “stunningly bad,” charging that voters had put “to rest” the party’s agenda.
Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 committee will 'scrub' evidence before final report
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.
Don’t stop at Trump. All candidates for office should disclose their tax returns
Finally, at least some of Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released to the public. This is an important step forward for political transparency, but it shouldn’t be the last. On Tuesday, the House ways and means committee voted to release six years of the former president’s tax...
Donald Trump Slammed for 'Lying' About Tax Audits Halting Their Release
For years, Trump falsely claimed that his tax records could not be released due to audits, said Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr.
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
These 5 House Republicans voted for the presidential tax audit bill following Trump revelation
Five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for a bill on Thursday that would require yearly audits of the sitting president’s tax returns, which was brought up in the chamber after a congressional committee found that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not examine former President Trump’s returns for two years of his tenure in…
‘There’s a cost’: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson asperses value of Trump endorsement
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) doubled down on his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump, blaming him for recent Republican electoral disappointments. In an appearance on CNN, Hutchinson gave his after-action report on the tepid GOP performance in the midterm elections following the final nail in the coffin, Herschel Walker's runoff defeat in Georgia on Tuesday. The Arkansas governor argued that the results of the elections show that voters still support Republican principles but reject Trumpian elements. When host Erin Burnett asked Hutchinson what he would say to Republicans who believe Trump is the path to victory, he repudiated the former president.
IRS didn't start auditing Trump's presidential-era taxes until day House Democrats asked for records in 2019
The House Ways and Means Committee released a handful of documents and reports on former President Donald Trump's sparser-than-expected 2015-2020 tax returns Tuesday night, shortly after voting along party lines to release the long-sought returns to the public. The tax documents themselves won't be made public for a few days, until after committee staff have redacted personal information like bank accounts and taxpayer ID numbers. Committee Democrats focused Tuesday night on the IRS's mandatory audits of Trump during his presidency. They found them lacking. Trump filed his 2015 and 2016 tax returns in 2017, the year he took office, but the IRS...
Florida’s Ron DeSantis Tops Another Poll of Preferred Republican Presidential Candidates – Liz Cheney Was 2nd, Trump 3rd
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A poll of voters reported on December 3 has found that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.
The January 6 committee just gave a final blow to Trump’s very bad year | Lloyd Green
The committee referred Trump for possible criminal prosecution. And politically he looks like a loser
House committee votes to release Trump tax returns over objections by U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady
WASHINGTON — A U.S. House panel voted to release former President Donald Trump's tax records Tuesday, despite a spirited opposition by Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, the committee's top Republican. Brady argued a release of Trump's tax records would set a dangerous precedent of weaponizing personal finance information. “It’s...
