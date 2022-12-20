The Republic of Lebanon has a population of six million, with a rich and diverse culture. The country is located in the levant region in the middle-east region of Western Asia. Lebanon has Israel to its north, Syria on its northern and eastern sides, and the Mediterranean Sea on its west. The country gained its independence in 1943. In the same year, the flag of Lebanon was designed and adopted as the country’s national emblem. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the history, meaning, and symbolism of the flag of Lebanon.

