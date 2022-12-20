Read full article on original website
The 5 largest dog breeds in the world
From gentle giants to courageous canines, the largest dog breeds have something for everyone
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World
Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.
Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth
As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
The Flag of Lebanon: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Republic of Lebanon has a population of six million, with a rich and diverse culture. The country is located in the levant region in the middle-east region of Western Asia. Lebanon has Israel to its north, Syria on its northern and eastern sides, and the Mediterranean Sea on its west. The country gained its independence in 1943. In the same year, the flag of Lebanon was designed and adopted as the country’s national emblem. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the history, meaning, and symbolism of the flag of Lebanon.
11 Labrador Retriever facts that might surprise you
These Labrador Retriever facts will help you get to know one of the canine kingdom's most loving breeds
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Watch the Fastest Sky Train in Japan Zoom Through the Air
When you think of a train, you probably have a classic version of one in your mind. You picture the wheels on a track on the ground, and the clickety-clack sound they make as they roll through. You can probably even imagine the sound of the train’s horn. These are classic trains. You also have more modern trains that zoom right past towns and cities, transporting their passengers efficiently.
Scale-Crested Pygmy Tyrant
Scale-Crested Pygmy Tyrant Physical Characteristics. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Scale-Crested Pygmy Tyrant Pictures. View all of our Scale-Crested Pygmy Tyrant pictures in the gallery.
Red Push Pistache vs. Chinese Pistache
If you’re looking for a tree that makes your garden pop, there’s no better plant than a red push pistache. Red push pistache is a deciduous tree with an upright growth habit. It has an open branching structure and provides wonderful shade in your garden. It is a hybrid between P. atlantica and P. integerrima and is relatively new and increasing in popularity.
Lion’s Mane Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
One of the most intriguing mushrooms, and not just because of its look, is the lion’s mane mushroom. This special mushroom has intriguing nutritional qualities, a wealth of wellness and medical possibilities, and an alluring past in traditional Chinese medicine and spirituality. This shaggy mushroom is a member of...
