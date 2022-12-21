Read full article on original website
Discover 10 Mississippi River Beaches (Owned By the Public)
Discover 10 Mississippi River Beaches (Owned By the Public) Exploring the Mississippi River is a must-do adventure. Whether it’s winter and you want to prepare for a fun summer trip or it’s summer and you’re eager to hit the road right away, this post will explore 10 public beaches along the Mississippi River and its adjoining riverside lakes. We will explore some hot spots along the Great River Road, which follows the Mississippi River for almost 3,000 miles across ten states. It has been named an “All-American Road,” which gives travelers a chance to see the country’s diverse culture, rich history, and beautiful natural scenery.
Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts
Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
Mountain Lions In West Virginia: Do They Still Roam?
Tales of mountain lions in West Virginia abound. Many residents report mountain lion sightings or attempted attacks on pets. However, are they really mountain lions? And does the magnificent cat still roam the state?. In the article below, we answer those questions. But first, it is helpful to understand a...
Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan
One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
On the ballot in 2023: Southern governors, big-city mayors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be asking voters for a second term leading one of the nation’s biggest cities. Republicans will try to take full control of the Virginia Legislature. Governors’ mansions are up for election in Louisiana and Mississippi, and a Democratic governor in red-state Kentucky will try to hang on for another term.
Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states
(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
Where Do Bunnies Go in the Winter?
Bunnies are small adorable animals that live in many climates. Their coats vary in length, thickness, and color. The thicker their coat, the warmer and more equipped they are for the cold. During the winter, these small animals go through many changes getting ready for the winter. But where do bunnies go in the winter? Do they travel far?
Buttigieg warns Southwest CEO he will hold airline accountable after 'meltdown'
Out of roughly 2,700 US flight cancellations already made for Wednesday, nearly all of them belong to Southwest. All other US airlines together account for fewer than 100 of those cancellations.
11 Native Plants in Mississippi
Also known as the Magnolia State, Mississippi is located in the southeastern region of the United States. It is one of the poorest states in the country, with the lowest per-capita income. While it ranks low in health, development, and education, the state is one of the largest producers of farm-raised catfish, pulpwood, cotton, and sweet potatoes. Regardless, it is a beautiful state – that’s a fact!
12 Beautiful Trees Native to Ohio
The 99 different species of trees documented in Ohio provide a wide range of benefits to the local environment. Not only do they provide shade and make the area beautiful, but they also help improve air quality. Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen back into it, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Flag of Washington: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Did you know that Washington was the first and only state to include the portrait of a historical figure on their flag? Although Washington was one of the last states initiated into the Union, their flag is the only one that includes a green background as well. Washington is known for its beautiful landscape, national parks, agriculture, and climate. Furthermore, biodiversity within the state attracts tourists from all over. Discover the symbolism behind the flag of Washington and other characteristics that make the state unique.
8 Native Plants in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Dallas
One method of staying cool during the summer is to visit one of Texas’ many stunning state parks. Contrary to common misconceptions, Texas has a range of swimming locations, including rivers and lakes. Some of these spots even have waterfalls! These Texas jewels serve as a constant reminder of the importance of water conservation in the Lone Star state. Let’s take a look at the prime swimming locations near Dallas!
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Washington
The Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn’t keep a record of the biggest Washington bear. However, there are several contenders for the title throughout history. Many large bears are never recorded making it possible that the heaviest bear has never actually been weighed. With that in mind, here are...
7 Native Plants in Michigan
© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
