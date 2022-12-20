ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Gizmodo

‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland

A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
a-z-animals.com

Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips

Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
a-z-animals.com

The Oldest Living Thing on Earth Can Be Found in California

The Bristlecone pine trees of California are the oldest living things on Earth. These ancient trees have been around for more than 5,000 years! Bristlecone pines are remarkable for their adaptability to extremely harsh conditions and for living on very little water for long periods. If you didn’t know that the oldest living thing on Earth can be found in California, keep reading to discover more about this resilient tree!
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska

Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
ALASKA STATE
electrek.co

World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation

All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Best Pet Tech Products on Chewy Today

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Key Points. The best overall pet tech product today is the UCD605 dog camera. Explore products like treat-dispensing cameras, air...
scaffoldmag.com

Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity

Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
vinlove.net

Turn wild thorny plants in the sand into a unique dish

In addition to many famous specialties such as porridge soup, potato deo…, Quang Binh also has frugal dishes that are very unique to tourists, making anyone who has ever enjoyed it also remembers the taste of wild plants. wild on arid sandy soil. That dish is cactus soup, made...
a-z-animals.com

Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!)

Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.
scitechdaily.com

Puzzling Scientists for Nearly 50 Years: Mystery of Namibia’s Fairy Circles Finally Solved

Inexplicable circles are caused by plant water stress, not termites, according to research from Göttingen University. For almost 50 years, researchers have been perplexed by the origin of Namibia’s fairy circles. It came down to two primary hypotheses: either termites were responsible or plants somehow managed to organize themselves. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen have shown that the grasses inside the fairy circles perished shortly after rainfall in the Namib Desert, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches.

