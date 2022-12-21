Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
This Ancient Mongolian Predator Was As Tall As A Horse And Weighed a Ton
This Ancient Mongolian Predator Was As Tall As A Horse And Weighed a Ton. Over the course of the earth’s history, a lot of animals once called the blue planet home. Some of the largest animals today tower over humans. Bears, tigers, and other big cats are the planet’s biggest carnivorous land predators. Being billions of years old, species have existed in the planet’s lifetime that make even the biggest animals today look tiny. Here you will discover the ancient Mongolian predator that was as tall as a horse and weighed a ton.
See This Farmer Lecture a Lynx Like a Small Child
This is an extraordinary video from Canada on so many levels! It shows a farmer who has managed to capture a wild lynx – and that is no mean feat! According to the video notes, the big cat ‘refused’ to leave his hen house after it had raided it and killed several of the chickens. We can only assume that it wanted to stay where the food was. But what happened after that is mind-blowing.
Discover the 12ft Armadillo That Weighed 2.5 Tons And Had a Spiked Club Tail
Discover the 12ft Armadillo That Weighed 2.5 Tons And Had a Spiked Club Tail. Over the years, even before humans came to exist and dominate the world, millions of animal species lived. Although many of these species are now extinct, some of them still exist, just in differently evolved versions of their ancestors. One such animal is the armadillo, which has managed to thrive over millions of years. The armadillo is characterized by its hard shell, making it look like an armored truck, protecting it against predators and other natural disasters. The armored shell consists of overlapping scales known as scutes. The protein keratin, which is also present in hair and nails, is what forms the scales on these animals. Evidence indicates that this keratin is simply modified skin that evolved for protective defense.
Discover the Largest Ever Rabbit on Earth – A 50lb Giant
© Goyo Arriaga / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license – License / Original. Rabbits are regarded as some of the most adorable animals, and rightfully so. These animals are older than most people think and have evolved over the years to their current state. This evolution affected not only their behavior and diet but also their appearance. Fossils have been found and examined by experts over the years in an attempt to understand what the rabbits that existed thousands of years ago looked like. Some of the fossils found have indicated the existence of rabbits that were as huge as 50 pounds, and this article will shed more light on these extinct rabbit species.
The Largest Rodent Ever Weighed More Than Three Horses
Contrary to what most people think, rats and mice are not the only kinds of rodents to exist, although they are some of the most common. Apart from being mostly pests, rodents are some of the most successful animals ever to exist. The reason for this is their reproduction rate and also their adaptation skills. These creatures are highly adaptable when it comes to habitats and can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Rodents are currently divided into around 2,277 species that fall under a plethora of orders, suborders, families, and genera.
How to Train A Dog: The Must Know Facts
When you first take your sweet puppy home, all you can think about is how precious they are. But then reality sets in, and they start chewing on your shoes, peeing on your favorite rug, and pummeling anyone who walks through the front door. Or maybe they just don’t listen no matter how many times you yell “sit” or “stay.” If you find yourself frustrated with any of those mentioned above, it’s time to learn how to train a dog. Learn all the must-know facts and top tips for turning your mischievous pup into a well-behaved family member.
Watch The King Of The Jungle Turn Into a Scaredy Cat When The Buffalo Arrive
Watch The King Of The Jungle Turn Into a Scaredy Cat When The Buffalo Arrive. When most people imagine a lion, they picture the king of the jungle that can take on any animal that crosses their path. While this is true most of the time, one male lion got so spooked, tourists on a safari witnessed something incredible.
Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman’s Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch
Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman's Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch. The Chek Jawa Wetlands in Singapore were the scene of a daring crime! This area is usually famous as one of Singapore’s richest ecosystems – a meeting place of six natural habitats which are a sandy beach, a rocky beach, a seagrass lagoon, coral rubble, mangroves and a coastal forest . It covers around 100 hectares and is home to many animals. The best way to explore it is by bike – unless you meet a hungry wild boar and a theft takes place!
This is Why Dog Poop Turns White
We grow to know everything about our pups, whether it’s their favorite snacks or the ins and outs of their unique personality. We even get to know the standard appearance of their dog poop, leading pet parents to become startled when they suddenly stumble upon white dog poop in their yard. White dog poop can have you scratching your head in confusion, wondering what could possibly cause this strange change in your dog’s stool appearance.
Discover the 10 Stinkiest Dog Breeds That Fart a Lot
Hearing your dog fart is one thing, but smelling it can be quite an experience! Just like humans, dogs can rip a gassy, smelly fart at any moment of the day — with or without sound. After all, stinky farts are normal. They are part of our body processes.
