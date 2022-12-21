ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuskerExtra.com

Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska

LINCOLN –Highlights tell only the best part of a football prospect’s story, but they don’t lie. One new Nebraska linebacker has a reel like an action movie. “When you turn on Eric Fields’ film,” 247 Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said, “you’re like ‘holy smokes, man, this guy is playing the game at a different speed.’”
