LINCOLN –Highlights tell only the best part of a football prospect’s story, but they don’t lie. One new Nebraska linebacker has a reel like an action movie. “When you turn on Eric Fields’ film,” 247 Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said, “you’re like ‘holy smokes, man, this guy is playing the game at a different speed.’”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO