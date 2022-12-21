ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Just look out for me:' Madi Kubik called her shot with John Cook and then lived the dream

Madi Kubik called her shot — and then achieved it as a Nebraska volleyball player for the past four seasons. Kubik’s college career came to a close earlier this month. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a four-year starter for the Huskers at outside hitter. Instead of using a fifth season of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 season, she plans to pursue playing professional volleyball.
Nebraska volleyball adds Florida transfer hitter Beason

Florida outside hitter/right-side hitter Merritt Beason will transfer and join the Nebraska volleyball team, she announced Friday on social media. She played for Florida the past two seasons, earning all-SEC honors this past season posting 348 kills with a .261 hitting percentage. Nebraska confirmed the addition later Friday in a...
Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott

Ben Scott could have extended his recruitment another few weeks. He could have visited more schools and fielded more calls as one of the hotter commodities in the transfer portal. Instead the former Arizona State offensive lineman surprised himself – and many in the recruiting industry – by making up...
Blackshirts in future for new Nebraska D-coordinator

The Blackshirts tradition appears set to be revived under Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator. Only a few weeks removed since leaving Syracuse for the same role in Lincoln, Tony White said during an appearance with the Huskers Radio Network he’s in the early stages of learning the meaning and importance of the dark practice jerseys identifying the No. 1 defense.
Nebraska recruiting staff hit ground running

For a self-described film junkie, Evan Cooper has enjoyed the last few weeks. Probably more than most. Nebraska’s new secondary coach tapped into one of his passions as he scoured tape of 2023 prospects late into the nights. He helped identify linebacker Eric Fields (Ardmore, Oklahoma) and other under-the-radar types as signing day drew near.
