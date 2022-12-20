Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Types of Bolete Mushrooms
The wonderful, strange world of boletes contains several types of bolete mushrooms in the Boletaceae family. These spongy, greasy mushrooms contain many good edibles, and many more edibles that won’t harm you, but definitely don’t delight the palate. In this guide, we’ll cover common features of the bolete...
a-z-animals.com
Death Cap Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
The death cap mushroom is perhaps one of the most infamous of poisonous fungi, responsible for the majority of all mushroom-related deaths. So, what makes this mushroom so poisonous? How do you identify it? Where does it grow? We’ll cover all of this and more in our death cap mushroom guide.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips
Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
Deer Literally Go Flying By Man Standing In The Middle Of Massive Stampede
Man, you would’ve thought these people ended up in the North Pole. If you haven’t ever seen deer jump, it’s a pretty wild scene. They practically glide through the air like they’re literally flying, and although I’ve never gotten to witness this majestic scene in person, I’ve seen enough videos to know that these things have some hops.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
Science Focus
Like modern humans, Homo Naledi harnessed fire for light, warmth and cooking
Researchers excavating South Africa’s Rising Star Cave system have unearthed evidence that homo naeldi, an extinct species of hominid first discovered in 2013, built fires in underground chambers. It is often said the ability to make fire is one of the key skills that defines humans – it allowed...
Ice Breaking On A Frozen Canadian Lake Sounds Almost Angelic
Ahh, the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, the clean, cool chill of the holiday air… the sound of angels’ wings fluttering across a frozen lake surface. Earlier this month, two friends from British Columbia, Canada decided to take spend the day on a partially frozen lake near Squamish. To some people, this sounds like a wild afternoon activity, and honestly I’d have to agree, but hey, when you deal with the type of weather that’s hitting pretty much the […] The post Ice Breaking On A Frozen Canadian Lake Sounds Almost Angelic first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
vinlove.net
Turn wild thorny plants in the sand into a unique dish
In addition to many famous specialties such as porridge soup, potato deo…, Quang Binh also has frugal dishes that are very unique to tourists, making anyone who has ever enjoyed it also remembers the taste of wild plants. wild on arid sandy soil. That dish is cactus soup, made...
Disappearing plants jeopardize a green future
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nearly 800 plant species have disappeared since the 18th century, while thousands more are considered functionally extinct – no longer playing a role in their environment, or are so rare they are no longer able to reproduce.
ancientpages.com
Surprising Evolution Discovery – Extinct Subterranean Human Species With Tiny Brains Used Fire
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An archaeologist says he has made an astonishing discovery and can offer evidence extinct human species used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. If he is correct in his assumptions, then the archeological findings open a new surprising chapter in the history of human evolution.
beefmagazine.com
Cold weather nutrition for beef cows
This year, Dana Zook believes Santa may be sending winter weather from the North Pole so he will feel right at home while he makes his Christmas deliveries. Cattle producers know that cold temperatures mean extra supplement and hay may be needed. But how much extra feed are we talking about?
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth
As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
Phys.org
Collision of prehistoric continents 'cooked' the bones of ancient amphibians, say researchers
Scientists have solved a decades-long mystery as to why ancient tetrapods—amphibian-like creatures that lived over 300 million years ago—preserved in one of Ireland's most important fossil sites seemingly had their bones cooked after they died. The Jarrow Assemblage is one of Ireland's most important fossil sites and preserves...
Giant Stone Jars Found On A Plain In Laos Baffles Scientists
Thousands of huge stone jars have been discovered scattered over the landscape in the Eastern Asia country of Laos. Archaeological sites have been established in the area that extends over rice paddies, forests and hills. The area has become known as Plain of Jars where the stone jars have been dated at 2,500 years old. For what purpose were the giant stone jars used? How were the stone jars made? Those are two questions scientists have yet to determine. Located in the Xieng Khouang Province, some have speculated that giants may have lived there and created the gigantic stone jars. The jars vary in...
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
Dec 6 (Reuters) - As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky.
heckhome.com
How to Tap the Perfect Hole: Tips and Tricks
It can be challenging to complete tapping holes on the spot. A technician should take all necessary measurements before cutting and threading. Otherwise, an improperly tapped hole can produce the incorrect thread size or finish, which could result in the tap failing. While you have to avoid as much error...
a-z-animals.com
Spider Plant vs. Dracaena
If you love nurturing houseplants with lovely striped leaves, you may be familiar with some species of spider plants and dracaena. We’ll compare the spider plant to dracaena, discussing the plants’ classification, physical characteristics, native ranges, ideal growing conditions, and houseplant care tips. Spider PlantDracaena. Plant ClassificationChlorophytum comosumDraceana...
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
Comments / 2