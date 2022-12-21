Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkupstate.com
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
mylittlefalls.com
Zachary Gavin Michael Simons 2006 – 2022
Zachary Gavin Michael Simons, 16, of Dolgeville, New York passed away unexpectedly, early Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 2006 in Gloversville, New York and was the son of Michael Simons and Crystal (Watson) Squires. Zachary was currently an 11 th grader enrolled in homeschooling.
newyorkalmanack.com
America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store
As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox
Joe's Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for take-out.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Lottery winner among us
The New York Lottery announced multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Dec 21 Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at:. S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50. Kings Park Mini Mart Corp at 7 Main...
WKTV
Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta
Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
cnyhomepage.com
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
Letters to the Editor — Dec. 27, 2022
The Issue: The Legislature’s vote to raise Senate and Assembly members’ salaries by 29%. So let’s put this in perspective: Our state legislative geniuses gather in Albany to vote themselves a $32,000 raise (“Merry Christma$ — to us!” Dec. 23). What an in-your-face insult to every New Yorker. There was absolutely no concern for the poor working stiff who is facing the day-to-day consequences resulting from all the inept, misguided and politically motivated legislation they pass. Inflation, gas prices, high crime, unsafe streets and subways be damned. What nerve to vote a salary hike that amounts to what many people earn in a...
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Speaks Out – But What did we Learn?
Jaclyn Humphrey, the mother of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey spoke to News Channel 13 this week, and if you're one of the many people in the Capital Region invested in this case, you should watch the video. The video (posted below) may or may not clear up some of...
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
Boil Water Advisory in Amsterdam
The Town of Amsterdam has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break in the area of 42 Edson Street.
newyorkupstate.com
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
rewind1077.com
Winter storm brings pair of weather advisories to Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Cayuga Counties and a wind chill advisory for much of the state. The wind advisory starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect through 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. While much of the snowfall in what meteorologists are calling a ‘generational storm’ is set to miss the area, a small amount of snow, plenty of rain, and winds of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45-50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around and knock down tree limbs, potentially resulting in power outages. Rain paired with extremely low temperatures Friday could result in flash freezes and icy road conditions.
Albany man sentenced after unemployment fraud
The US Attorney's office announces the sentencing of Irvis Jorge, 44 to 364 days in jail. Jorge was allegedly involved in fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits while a state prisoner.
Comments / 0