The Issue: The Legislature’s vote to raise Senate and Assembly members’ salaries by 29%. So let’s put this in perspective: Our state legislative geniuses gather in Albany to vote themselves a $32,000 raise (“Merry Christma$ — to us!” Dec. 23). What an in-your-face insult to every New Yorker. There was absolutely no concern for the poor working stiff who is facing the day-to-day consequences resulting from all the inept, misguided and politically motivated legislation they pass. Inflation, gas prices, high crime, unsafe streets and subways be damned. What nerve to vote a salary hike that amounts to what many people earn in a...

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO