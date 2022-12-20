Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari, players discuss bounceback performance against Florida A&M
Kentucky was able to bounce back from a loss to UCLA with an 88-68 win over Florida A&M. John Calipari's team was led by 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from Cason Wallace, as the freshman knocked down 5-of-6 3-pointers and added nine assists. “I think I came to the game...
famuathletics.com
Florida A&M shoots 56.2 percent from deep, falls to Kentucky 88-68
LEXINGTON, KY --The Florida A&M men's basketball team shot 56.2 percent from three-point range, but fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 88-68 on the road Wednesday. The Rattlers (2-8) had three players score in double figures, led by Jaylen Bates, who had 21 points. Dimingus Stevens added 13 points off the bench and Jordan Tillmon chipped in as well with 10 points.
SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football
Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
Record-Herald
Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats
It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Arctic blast hits KY; knocks out power to thousands
A stong cold front moved through KY Thursday night
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brokers shopping center sale in Lexington
NAI Isaac recently negotiated the sale of Chinoe Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The center includes 111,835 square feet of retail and office space. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
James ‘J.H.’ Atkins Sworn In as First Black Mayor of Danville Kentucky
James “J.H.” Atkins made history on Dec. 21 when he was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Danville, KY, according to WKYT News. The city of Danville is 235 years old, and Atkins said he was humbled to be the first African-American mayor of the city.
fox56news.com
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Doris Lunce, 67, was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/22/22. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
WKYT 27
Lexington shoppers pack stores for last-minute items before storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen plenty of people out at grocery stores around Hamburg trying to finish the last of their preparations. The Walmart parking lot is packed with people getting last-minute supplies and Christmas gifts inside to others checking their oil, tire pressure and more. They are...
Comments / 0