OSU women's basketball: Beers makes an instant impact
Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocked shots. Even though she joined the program as a McDonald’s High School All-American, Beers did not imagine playing this large a role on the team so early in her collegiate career.
kcfmradio.com
Holiday Bowl; College Hoops; Bandon Baskteball Tournament
This Wednesday is the Holiday Bowl where the Oregon Ducks will meet with the Tarheels of North Carolina. The Ducks traveled to San Diego on Friday evening after their final practice in Eugene. The team will practice again today before a walk-through tomorrow of the field and its facilities. The game will be played at Petco Park with a 5pm Wednesday kickoff. Pregame for the Ducks will begin at 3pm on Wednesday on KCST.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: Three Things to Watch
Christmas is over and before you know it, UNC football fans can put a bow on a season that was equal parts gifts and coal. The Tar Heels, Coastal Division champions for the last time, can reach 10 wins with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oregon, fourth-place finishers in the Pac-12. The Ducks are reaching for the same milestone and would have something of a homefield advantage in San Diego, or at least time-zone advantage.
Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Football - Live From San Diego
I decided at the beginning of the month that I was way, way overdue for a vacation, and what better way than to build it around Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl game against North Carolina? I figured on doing some sightseeing, and at the same time talk with Ducks and Tar Heels fans alike and share their thoughts with you. Wish me luck as I accost hapless strangers in the name of journalism.
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
KEPR
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
kezi.com
Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea
ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
Icy Marion County road leads to 17 stuck vehicles
Icy conditions wreaked havoc north of Hubbard, OR, as 17 vehicles became stuck on Grim Road Northeast during the recent winter weather.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
nftplazas.com
RTFKT and Division Street Drop Exclusive NFT Collection
Nike owned mega fashion brand, RTFKT, has partnered with branding company, Division Street, to drop an exclusive AR helmet NFT collection. Following the sale, Division Street will then use the proceeds from the NFTs to support student athletes at the University of Oregon. Who benefits from the collection?. The project...
33-year-old driver dies after striking tree in Salem, police say
A Beaverton man died after striking a tree in Salem on Christmas Eve, authorities announced Sunday.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
thatoregonlife.com
This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History
Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
kezi.com
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person died and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. This happened Dec. 26 around 2:15 a.m. on North Washington Street and Clark Street by Skinner Butte Park. Eugene Police said the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement...
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Finley
FINLEY – Benton County Fire District No.1 was dispatched to a reported recreational vehicle fire at 39604 S 2180 PR SE just before 4 p.m. today (Sunday) just off of Bowles Road. Captain Ron Fryer said the trailer was being used as a primary residence, but the resident was...
