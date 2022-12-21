ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beers makes an instant impact

Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocked shots. Even though she joined the program as a McDonald’s High School All-American, Beers did not imagine playing this large a role on the team so early in her collegiate career.
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Holiday Bowl; College Hoops; Bandon Baskteball Tournament

This Wednesday is the Holiday Bowl where the Oregon Ducks will meet with the Tarheels of North Carolina. The Ducks traveled to San Diego on Friday evening after their final practice in Eugene. The team will practice again today before a walk-through tomorrow of the field and its facilities. The game will be played at Petco Park with a 5pm Wednesday kickoff. Pregame for the Ducks will begin at 3pm on Wednesday on KCST.
EUGENE, OR
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: Three Things to Watch

Christmas is over and before you know it, UNC football fans can put a bow on a season that was equal parts gifts and coal. The Tar Heels, Coastal Division champions for the last time, can reach 10 wins with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oregon, fourth-place finishers in the Pac-12. The Ducks are reaching for the same milestone and would have something of a homefield advantage in San Diego, or at least time-zone advantage.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Football - Live From San Diego

I decided at the beginning of the month that I was way, way overdue for a vacation, and what better way than to build it around Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl game against North Carolina? I figured on doing some sightseeing, and at the same time talk with Ducks and Tar Heels fans alike and share their thoughts with you. Wish me luck as I accost hapless strangers in the name of journalism.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea

ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
ALSEA, OR
nftplazas.com

RTFKT and Division Street Drop Exclusive NFT Collection

Nike owned mega fashion brand, RTFKT, has partnered with branding company, Division Street, to drop an exclusive AR helmet NFT collection. Following the sale, Division Street will then use the proceeds from the NFTs to support student athletes at the University of Oregon. Who benefits from the collection?. The project...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley

It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
LEBANON, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History

Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person died and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. This happened Dec. 26 around 2:15 a.m. on North Washington Street and Clark Street by Skinner Butte Park. Eugene Police said the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement...
EUGENE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Finley

FINLEY – Benton County Fire District No.1 was dispatched to a reported recreational vehicle fire at 39604 S 2180 PR SE just before 4 p.m. today (Sunday) just off of Bowles Road. Captain Ron Fryer said the trailer was being used as a primary residence, but the resident was...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

