The Democratic Party can’t cease congratulating itself about the midterm election results defying the pundit’s predictions of a red wave. (Newt Gingrich even predicted that Herschel Walker would win the Georgia senate race without a runoff.) This is a self-serving, self-destructive standard by which Democratic operatives measure their performance. They need to unfailingly look into the mirror and list their losses.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO