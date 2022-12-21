ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingthedam.com

Way too early 2023 Depth Chart

Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football last Saturday in Vegas, there’s been a plethora of activity. The football team not only finished off a 10-win season, but Jonathan Smith received a contract extension. Then the Beavers signed one of their best recruiting classes in years. Oh and then Oregon State landed a commitment from the top QB in the transfer portal in DJ Uiagalelei and don’t forget about offensive lineman Grant Starck. It’s been a busy offseason already!
CORVALLIS, OR
Addicted To Quack

Football: Ducks fly high on early signing day

It always hurts to lose a 5-star recruit to a flip. For Oregon, it happened twice. First, 5-star quarterback Dante Moore shockingly flipped from Oregon to UCLA. The Bruins’ pending move to the Big 10 may well have had something to do with the Michigan native’s decision. Next,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) takes on North Carolina (9-4) in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday (5 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. With three defenders opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft and 15 players entering the transfer portal, the Ducks will have a considerably smaller roster than during the regular season.
EUGENE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Todd Boyle picks some top stories of 2022

Todd Boyle discusses some of the top stories of 2022: Changes at the Register-Guard; the election of Tina Kotek as Oregon's governor; and the recall of a city councilor to protest River Road EmX. Housing, Tina, Claire, and questions about EmX. Top local news stories from the year in review.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea

ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
ALSEA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
SALEM, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley

It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
LEBANON, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History

Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
NEWPORT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy