FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
buildingthedam.com
Way too early 2023 Depth Chart
Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football last Saturday in Vegas, there’s been a plethora of activity. The football team not only finished off a 10-win season, but Jonathan Smith received a contract extension. Then the Beavers signed one of their best recruiting classes in years. Oh and then Oregon State landed a commitment from the top QB in the transfer portal in DJ Uiagalelei and don’t forget about offensive lineman Grant Starck. It’s been a busy offseason already!
Yahoo Sports
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats resident sues contractor for $2.5 million after crash that cost her three fingers, numerous other injuries
A Yachats resident is suing an Otis excavation company for $2.5 million after she slid on ice into its parked trailer along U.S. Highway 101 near Wakonda Beach last year, piercing her vehicle “like a spear” with the trailer’s pointed end and amputating three of her fingers.
