Corvallis, OR

buildingthedam.com

Way too early 2023 Depth Chart

Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football last Saturday in Vegas, there’s been a plethora of activity. The football team not only finished off a 10-win season, but Jonathan Smith received a contract extension. Then the Beavers signed one of their best recruiting classes in years. Oh and then Oregon State landed a commitment from the top QB in the transfer portal in DJ Uiagalelei and don’t forget about offensive lineman Grant Starck. It’s been a busy offseason already!
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR

