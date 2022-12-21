Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football last Saturday in Vegas, there’s been a plethora of activity. The football team not only finished off a 10-win season, but Jonathan Smith received a contract extension. Then the Beavers signed one of their best recruiting classes in years. Oh and then Oregon State landed a commitment from the top QB in the transfer portal in DJ Uiagalelei and don’t forget about offensive lineman Grant Starck. It’s been a busy offseason already!

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO