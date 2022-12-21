ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Kremlin Whines of Being Excluded From Zelensky’s D.C. Trip

The Kremlin has offered its unsolicited take on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with President Joe Biden—and it’s even worse than you’d expect after Moscow spent the past 10 months indiscriminately bombing Ukrainian civilians. “So far, we can note with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky spoke any words that could be seen as potential willingness to listen to Russia’s concerns,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, according to Kommersant. His comments come as Russia’s Defense Ministry vows to keep attacking Ukraine well into 2023, as state-run media mocks the prospect of Ukrainians freezing to death, and just a few weeks after Moscow declared it wouldn’t take part in any negotiations that require its “departure” from the country it attempted to take over on Feb. 23.
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
Vladimir Putin’s RT News predicts dire Christmas for Europe in grim ad

Vladimir Putin’s RT news channel is wishing Europe a miserable Christmas. In a bizarre holiday ad, the Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet taunted its western foes by forecasting a future where families will eat their pets and live in darkness — because Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have triggered soaring energy costs. “State-funded news media RT is spewing anti-western propaganda advertising on its English TV commercial breaks,” tweeted journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, along with the grim clip. The 75-second ad shows how a European family marks three successive Christmases as economic conditions apparently deteriorate. With a stark version of “Silent Night” as...

