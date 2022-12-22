Police: Officer shot while responding to domestic call in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer was shot responding to a domestic call on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, authorities say.

The NYPD says officers responded to a 911 call at 277 Gates Ave. where a woman said her male friend was damaging her wall inside her apartment and refused to leave.

Police say officers arrived at the location and observed the scene, then began to place the man, identified as 31-year-old Raheem Joye, under arrest for criminal mischief.

A struggle occurred as Joye was being placed into custody and a gunshot was fired, striking an officer in the foot, authorities say.

Joye allegedly fled, and police confronted him in front of 184 Monroe St. where gunfire was exchanged. Joy was shot in the thigh and taken for treatment.

Police say Joye has 17 prior arrests for low-level crimes in Georgia.

The injured officer is a seven-year veteran of the department. He was sent for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says he is the 10th officer shot this year in nine separate incidents.