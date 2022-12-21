How to keep children safe from respiratory illnesses at holiday gatherings

RSV cases continue to put kids in the hospital but at the same time, the flu has been spreading across the state.

A pair of West Michigan hospitals have provided FOX 17 with the latest numbers.

Bronson Children's Hospital in Kalamazoo said RSV cases have gone down slowly but steadily for the past four weeks. The number of kids in the hospital for respiratory illness is down about 20%. However, flu cases are now their top concern for kids.

At Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, there are 32 kids currently hospitalized with RSV. 18 of them are in the ICU. They also report 17 kids are hospitalized with the flu, and three of them are in the ICU. Flu cases are also becoming the main concern at Helen DeVos as well.

With Christmas around the corner, many of us will see more friends and family than usual. That means viruses like RSV will be going around even more.

West Michigan doctors shared some important advice on keeping your kids healthy.

With the continued fluctuations in numbers for respiratory illnesses, doctors in both hospitals are asking parents to think twice before bringing their kids around groups of people.

"There's a lot of respiratory viruses going around: influenza, COVID is still there, and RSV, and all of those viruses can can end up putting our little kids in danger," said Bronson Children's Hospital's Director of Clinical Practice for Pediatrics Dr. Megan Sikkema.

At Bronson Children's Hospital, Dr. Sikkema said they've seen record numbers of RSV for both inpatient and outpatient.

"The most affected children by RSV are the littlest ones, so less than two, but especially in those first few months of life," said Dr. Sikkema.

At Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Hossain Marandi said it reached its peak with RSV but influenza and COVID numbers continue to climb.

"We have seen significant numbers over the last few weeks. We believe that we reached a peak last week, the most number of patients that we had had in house at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with these viruses, it was the largest number of volume patients that we've had," said Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's President Dr. Hossain Marandi.

What is it parents can do to reduce the risk of infection in their kids?

"When you're taking your children to any sort of gathering, it's certainly fair to make sure that no one there is sick or feeling ill, or even recently recovering from being sick. It's appropriate to kind of keep a bubble around the youngest children," said Dr. Sikkema.

If you can't avoid getting together, make sure those who are or were sick wear a mask. They said you should also limit contact between those people and your child.

Dr. Sikkema said to monitor your child and how they're feeling as well.

"The most common symptoms with RSV are just like any other respiratory illness, so a lot of nasal congestion, coughing, sneezing," said Dr. Sikkema.

More severe symptoms that require medical attention include fast-paced breathing, color changes, loss of appetite and dehydration.

As for family and friends hoping to help prevent the spread this holiday season, listen to the kids' parents.

"We are all doing the best we can to protect our children, and so just respecting that that's the choice of these families that are making and honoring, honoring their, their mission to protect their child," said Dr. Sikkema.

With no RSV vaccine at this time, Dr. Sikkema said getting the flu and/or COVID vaccine for eligible kids can also help prevent or lessen symptoms for some of the other easily spread viruses.

If parents have any questions, she said to contact your child's pediatrician.