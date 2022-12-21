The Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services suggests an effective farm safety plan that that eliminates hazards should improve both the safety and productivity of the farm. “Farm Safety: The Top 10 Greatest Risk Factors and How to Avoid Injury” was among the topics examined during Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 last month in Saskatoon. Dean Anderson, the Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, says the key to improved farm safety is to create a plan and make sure everyone is aware of and believes in that plan and follows it and that’s the responsibility of everyone, starting with the owner.

