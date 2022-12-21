Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
The First Day of the Atmospheric River Brought Eureka Record Rainfall
Hey, how about that wind last night, eh? I can’t be the only person to have had earthquake flashbacks when their home caught those gusts like a big wooden sail, rattling windows and shivering timbers. Yesterday was the first day of a week of real weather we’re due for....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished
It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert Charles Gelder, 1946-2022
Robert Charles Gelder (“Sarge”) passed away peacefully at home in McKinleyville on November 30, 2022, at the age of 76, with loved ones by his side. Bob didn’t just live life with gusto; he devoured it and brought the party with him wherever he went. He was a kind and generous man who expressed his appreciation in a profound manner, all the while not realizing the impact he had on people. To him, he was just being himself and doing what comes naturally. He thrived on lifting people’s spirits and making them smile.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HCSO: Two Killed, Two Injured in Pine Hill Shooting Early This Morning; Suspect Still at Large
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Crane Street, in Pine Hill area of Eureka, in response to a 9-1-1 call in which yelling, and a child screaming were heard in the background. While en route, deputies learned that there was a shooting at that location and at least one person was shot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Elderly Eureka Man
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate missing person Edward Everett France Jr, 75, of Eureka, CA. Edward has mobility issues, so he will most likely not travel far on foot. Edward was reported missing on 12/19/2022 by his family. He was last seen...
lostcoastoutpost.com
It’s Time, Once Again, For You to Have Enterprising Young Scouts Haul Away Your Christmas Tree
Time for that very last ritual of the Christmas season: Scouts showing up at your door and hauling away your Christmas tree!. A media representative from Boy Scout Troop 15 and Cub Scout Pack 95 sends us the following info. Be nice and tip your scouts if you can. Just...
Comments / 0