Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Sierra Sun
Taking Lake Tahoe to new heights: Development history in the basin
Lake Tahoe has been a sought after destination location for years, and has quickly grown since development rapidly began in the 1960’s. Since then, South Lake Tahoe has grown with a casino corridor and a number of hotels and motels available to stay in the area, and the North Shore quickly expanding with many new developments in the works. But what did it take to create this paradise that attract visitors from all over the world? And where will the skylines of the basin go next?
goldcountrymedia.com
Italy in Lincoln
Know and Go: What: Wise Villa Winery and Restaurant Address: 4200 Wise Road, Lincoln Phone: 916-543-0323 Website: www.wisevillawinery.com Hours: lunch every day; dinner Saturdays and Sundays, reservations recommended. One of the best parts about living in Lincoln is that one can drive 10 minutes from downtown and enter not just...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA
There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Northern Californians remain prepared after 2017 river flooding
ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Monday afternoon, David Edwards stopped by Sheldon Ace Hardware in Elk Grove, using the day to prepare for coming rain. “I live near Laguna Creek, [which] usually floods,” said Edwards, who lives in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County. “Now I'm just going...
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
KCRA.com
Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For each piece of luggage sitting unattended at the Sacramento International Airport baggage claim area Monday, for every car seat without a child in it, and for every duffle, suitcase, carryall and tote, there is a weary traveler with a story. Hundreds of canceled flights left...
California Historic Landmarks in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lot of regional historic buildings are located in Old Sacramento. According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the area’s historical prominence is due in part to it being the “western terminus of the Pony Express postal system, the first transcontinental railroad, and the transcontinental telegraph.” These are all […]
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
mymotherlode.com
Cause Of House Fire In Calaveras County Determined
Jenny Lind, CA — Firefighters were busy extinguishing a fire that damaged a home in Jenny Lind. It was reported shortly after 1pm on Christmas Day in the 11000 block of Gregory Road. The fire was located in the attic and thankfully everyone was able to safely exit. Firefighters determined that it started in the flu of a potbelly stove, and then spread to the other areas. Officials responded from Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire, Linden Peters Fire, CAL Fire and Farmington Fire.
Christmas flight cancellations cause headache for travelers at Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO -- Nationwide, thousands of flight cancellations on Sunday left travelers spending Christmas day stuck at the airport.Several flyers said they spent four to eight hours at their gates and additional time working to retrieve their checked bags once their flights were canceled.Announcements over the intercom instructed travelers on where to retrieve their checked luggage. A sea of unclaimed bags grew throughout the day, with paper signs indicating which cities the bags were intended for. Daniel Williams was waiting in line for hours after an unsuccessful day of travel. He planned to visit his daughter for Christmas. Instead, he watched...
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retention
STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton's animal shelter is facing a dire situation of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs as the shelter daily operates at over 100% capacity, leaving strays isolated and at risk.
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
One person killed in fire at assisted-living facility in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - One person has died after being burned at an assisted-living facility in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento Metro Fire personnel and sheriff's deputies responded to a fire that broke out at Golden Pond Retirement Community along Mayhew Road. A woman was sitting in her chair at her residence when she fell asleep while holding a lit cigarette, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. The cigarette caught her blanket and clothing on fire. The woman was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening burns and later died.No further information about the incident is available.
New push underway to convert state office buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO - A new push is underway to turn empty state office buildings into housing. A new state law will require the Department of General Services to commission a report on the state's vacant buildings and their potential for re-use. As telework within state agencies appears here to stay, this report could be monumental. Ninety-two properties could be transitioned including eight located within Sacramento. "We realize that we can't have a thriving downtown of just office workers. Before the pandemic, it was lifeless in the evenings," said State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.There are two housing possibilities in downtown Sacramento, including the Board of Equalization building on N Street and the Employment Development Department building on capitol mall.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Lacey Please Edit and Publish 12/26 | Placerville Injury Accident Occurs at Busy Intersection
Missouri Flat Road Injury Accident Involves Two Vehicles. An injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Placerville on December 22 at a busy local intersection. The crash involved a Jeep and Ford F-350, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at about 12:29 p.m. The vehicles were discovered at the intersection of Missouri Flat and Forni roads by responding officers and blocking the number one lane. An investigation is being held by the CHP to determine how the accident happened and to assign fault.
villagelife.com
Sheriff leaving on a high note
Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
