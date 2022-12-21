Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close
There are only a few more trading days left in the year. What's the best thing to do? Check out the market for opportunities. You might land some great deals. And you might find stocks with solid momentum heading into the new year. By doing this, you'll finish the year...
Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?
With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Splunk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Here's Why You Should Retain PRA Group (PRAA) Stock Now
PRA Group, Inc. PRAA is well-poised to grow on the back of its strategic buyouts and Europe operations. The company’s ability to work with different types of debt will help with diversification. PRA Group, with a market cap of $1.3 billion, is a global financial and business services company...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent & Vaccines Make the Stock Attractive
French drugmaker Sanofi SNY possesses a diversified product portfolio with a presence in several therapeutic areas, including multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, immunology, among others. Sanofi has also been progressing well with product launches. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list...
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
National Retail Properties (NNN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
National Retail Properties (NNN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Why Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Chimera Investment and Essential Properties Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ready Capital and Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/31/23, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 3.35% lower in price and for XHR to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park Hotels & Resorts, Paramount Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 1/13/23, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PGRE to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
