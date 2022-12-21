Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 1/13/23, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PGRE to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.

10 HOURS AGO