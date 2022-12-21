Read full article on original website
A NEW YEAR’S EVE LIKE NO OTHER AT COUCOU DUBAI
Having recently opened its doors, CouCou Dubai has already caused a sensational stir in the Dubai social scene. This New Year’s Eve guests can be assured of a phenomenal celebration at this stunning rooftop location that is perched 52 floors high above The Palm. Boasting unparalleled 360° views, there...
NEW GENERAL MANAGER AT JABAL OMAR HYATT REGENCY MAKKAH
Fadi Akeel was recently appointed as the new General Manager at Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, bringing with him more than 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He started his career with Hyatt back in 1999 at Grand Hyatt Amman and has ever since moved from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, gaining extensive experience in hospitality while working in numerous key executive positions at different hotels.
THE FIRST OF A NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE, EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS NOW OPEN IN DUBAI
Imagine escaping to a mysterious cosmos on a voyage of discovery right here in Dubai. That dream is now a reality at AYA, the first in a new generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks, that is now open at WAFI City Mall. AYA invites intrepid travellers to step foot into...
THE GOOFY COW BURGER OPENS DOORS ON SECOND BRANCH IN DUBAI MARINA
Voted as one of the world’s best burgers in 2022, The Goofy Cow Burger has opened its second Dubai outlet just two months after launching in the city. Located in Dubai Marina, this branch of the casual, friendly diner complements the City Walk venue and will provide residents and visitors to the area with a fresh, tasty and diverse choice of combinations to choose from.
FREEHOLD RESIDENCES OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED AT RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI
As brokerage of Raffles Residences on The Palm Jumeirah, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has fourteen fully furnished high-end properties at the Raffles Residences available for sale. The offering that will be serviced by the Raffles hotel includes four villas, seven apartments and three triplex penthouses. Ready for purchase and...
LICENSED MODERN PAN-ASIAN RESTAURANT ‘MOGAO’ IS OPENING SOON
A modern Pan-Asian restaurant ‘Mogao’ opened its doors at the Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis on Wednesday, 21. st December. This licensed restaurant is an extension of their primary brand ‘Socialicious’ which was established in 2017 in Jumeirah Village Circle. Mogao follows in the footsteps of...
