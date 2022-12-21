Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Jan. 9. Once open, some amenities, such as the water features, will remain closed for repairs. The 279-acre park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers housed contractual employees for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other responders who arrived in Lee County after the Sept. 28 Category 4 hurricane to assist in the community’s recovery.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO