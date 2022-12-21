Read full article on original website
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox4now.com
Lehigh Acres family steps up, opens up for foster children
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Walkers live in a modest home in Lehigh Acres but it's an efficient space, one with the markings of children who have grown up or still with plenty of years to grow. The house is one full of love, from toys to children's books...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Community rallies around Lee Health employees for Hurricane Ian recovery
Thousands of healthcare heroes need ongoing support into 2023. December 22, 2022 – The community has rallied to support Lee Health employees through the SWFL Stronger Together campaign, raising funds for the Lee Health Employee Relief Fund and helping with immediate post-storm needs. Since the fund was started after...
WINKNEWS.com
Simulation lab training nurses and CNA’s at Lee Health
Lee Health has opened a new lab for nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNA) to grow their skills in a highly realistic simulation lab. The new, innovative training experience includes a fully-equipped ICU and medical-surgical rooms. A coughing patient typically can only be heard once a nurse is already on...
usf.edu
Lee County residents made homeless by Hurricane Ian get help, resources via outreach
Homelessness has been an issue in Fort Myers and Lee County long before Hurricane Ian laid waste to our area. The Lee County Department of Human and Veteran Services is now reaching out to share resources with the countless families newly without a home due to the storm. The county...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL
Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
Florida Weekly
An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital
Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
NBC 2
Homeless shelters preparing for more people as cold front rolls into SWFL
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is bracing for an uptick in need for its homeless services in the wake of a severe Southwest Florida cold front. “People experiencing homelessness for the first time and not knowing where to go or what to do with that for help. We definitely have a lot of first-time homeless coming in,” said Sarah Hartzell, the Campbell Lodge Shelter Manager.
WINKNEWS.com
Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue. CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
WINKNEWS.com
Kindness officers perform random acts of holiday goodwill at Edison Mall
Kindness officers, in charge of spreading holiday cheer to all, stopped at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers to help others while they did their holiday shopping. Leigh Clark, chief kindness officer with nonprofit Kindleigh, went with her helpers to the Edison Mall, handing out candy canes and roses, leaving them on shoppers’ cars, and even going into JCPenney to “rush the register.”
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
WINKNEWS.com
Animals preparing for frigid temperatures at Peace River Wildlife Center prepares
How will the animals in Southwest Florida handle the frigid temperatures that are anticipated over the next few days?. Staff members at the Peace River Wildlife Center are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the injured or orphaned animals that call it home. WINK News spoke...
WINKNEWS.com
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer
People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer
A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Remains found in North Fort Myers, possibly giving Fitch family closure
Travis Fitch’s family continues to look for closure more than a year after he went missing in North Fort Myers. Earlier in December, remains were found close to the area Fitch went missing. Kaitlyn, Travis’s sister, believes they belong to her brother. Kaitlyn said the sheriff’s office asked her...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County announces tentative reopening of Lakes Park post-New Year’s
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Jan. 9. Once open, some amenities, such as the water features, will remain closed for repairs. The 279-acre park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers housed contractual employees for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other responders who arrived in Lee County after the Sept. 28 Category 4 hurricane to assist in the community’s recovery.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
WINKNEWS.com
Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers
A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
