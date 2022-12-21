ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Community rallies around Lee Health employees for Hurricane Ian recovery

Thousands of healthcare heroes need ongoing support into 2023. December 22, 2022 – The community has rallied to support Lee Health employees through the SWFL Stronger Together campaign, raising funds for the Lee Health Employee Relief Fund and helping with immediate post-storm needs. Since the fund was started after...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Simulation lab training nurses and CNA’s at Lee Health

Lee Health has opened a new lab for nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNA) to grow their skills in a highly realistic simulation lab. The new, innovative training experience includes a fully-equipped ICU and medical-surgical rooms. A coughing patient typically can only be heard once a nurse is already on...
FORT MYERS, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Florida Weekly

An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital

Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Homeless shelters preparing for more people as cold front rolls into SWFL

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is bracing for an uptick in need for its homeless services in the wake of a severe Southwest Florida cold front. “People experiencing homelessness for the first time and not knowing where to go or what to do with that for help. We definitely have a lot of first-time homeless coming in,” said Sarah Hartzell, the Campbell Lodge Shelter Manager.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Kindness officers perform random acts of holiday goodwill at Edison Mall

Kindness officers, in charge of spreading holiday cheer to all, stopped at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers to help others while they did their holiday shopping. Leigh Clark, chief kindness officer with nonprofit Kindleigh, went with her helpers to the Edison Mall, handing out candy canes and roses, leaving them on shoppers’ cars, and even going into JCPenney to “rush the register.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Burglaries push Naples community to be safer

People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer

A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County announces tentative reopening of Lakes Park post-New Year’s

Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Jan. 9. Once open, some amenities, such as the water features, will remain closed for repairs. The 279-acre park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers housed contractual employees for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other responders who arrived in Lee County after the Sept. 28 Category 4 hurricane to assist in the community’s recovery.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers

A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
FORT MYERS, FL

