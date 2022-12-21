Read full article on original website
NEW ULM WATER DEPARTMENT WITH TIPS TO AVOID FROZEN PIPES
We just made it through our first real cold snap of the season. The cold weather of course brings a chance of water pipes freezing and breaking. The water department has some tips to avoid frozen pipes in your home – make sure your basement temperature is at least 55 degrees since most water service lines enter the home in the basement. Expose water pipes to warmer air by leaving cupboard doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow heat to enter that space. Check for air leaks in your home that could freeze the water pipes. Monitor the temperature of your home’s water temperature. The temp should be around 45 degrees in the winter. If it is below 45 degrees, your service line may be starting to freeze up. You can also prevent a frozen service line by leaving a pencil size flow of water run from your faucet. If you do experience problems, you can call the New Ulm Water Department at 359-8279 or after 4 pm 233-2129.
MAN FACES SEVERAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM CHRISTMAS MORNING BURLGLARY IN NEW ULM
New Ulm Police were called around 2:26 Sunday morning to the report of a burglary at 601 South Jefferson Street. The criminal complaint says police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence. Police K9 Dino arrived and made entry into the residence along with two officers. One male was located inside the residence. The man identified himself as Jesse Lynch. But it was later determined that the male suspect is Scott Allen Gosen of Elysian. He was searched and officers found an Energizer brand headlamp, a lighter and a metal pipe containing a green leafy substance and burnt residue. The pipe tested positive for THC. Gosen was arrested and taken to the Brown County jail. He faces felony charges of burglary in the second-degree, felony burglary in the third-degree, felony fifth-degree drug possession and a felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and a misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer. Charges against Gosen were filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday morning.
Marian Tragner
Marian Tragner, age 78, of Sleepy Eye, formerly of Gibbon, passed away Christmas morning, December 25, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in St. George. Father Bruno Santiago, O.S.B. will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel in New Ulm.
