We just made it through our first real cold snap of the season. The cold weather of course brings a chance of water pipes freezing and breaking. The water department has some tips to avoid frozen pipes in your home – make sure your basement temperature is at least 55 degrees since most water service lines enter the home in the basement. Expose water pipes to warmer air by leaving cupboard doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow heat to enter that space. Check for air leaks in your home that could freeze the water pipes. Monitor the temperature of your home’s water temperature. The temp should be around 45 degrees in the winter. If it is below 45 degrees, your service line may be starting to freeze up. You can also prevent a frozen service line by leaving a pencil size flow of water run from your faucet. If you do experience problems, you can call the New Ulm Water Department at 359-8279 or after 4 pm 233-2129.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO