Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
How Jordan Peele, Antonio Banderas and sea monsters lift these animated Oscar contending films
Among the contenders for the 2023 animated feature Oscar are a gorgeously framed, important lesson for kids (and adults); the return of Henry Selick in a collaboration with Jordan Peele; and a startlingly good entry in the “Puss in Boots”/”Shrek” franchise.
Ty Dolla $ign Releases Video of Skateboarding Accident That Led to Hospitalization
Ty Dolla $ign has released the video of the skateboarding incident that led to his hospitalization. On Friday, Ty $ hit Instagram and showed a video of him falling on his back and hitting his head while hitting a skateboard ramp. “Just watching this shit gave me a headache again,”...
