A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest City
Good News About Law Enforcement Officers
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
The Christmas Spirit In Maine
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the country
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!
Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
Can’t Fit That Christmas Trash Into Your Bin, Bangor? Here’s an idea…
If you live in Bangor and are wondering how you'll ever fit all of the remnants of Christmas morning into your one allotted trash bin, worry not: The City of Bangor recently sent word that they have a solution for all that; the week after Christmas, they're going to have an extra dumpster set up at their Public Works Facility.
Belmont Woman Dies After Morning Crash Along Route 131
The morning commute turned deadly for a woman from Belmont Monday morning. Authorities were called to the scene of a single-person crash. The crash resulted in the death of one resident. State Police spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says it was just after 8 AM when Maine State Police Troopers responded to...
Way To Represent; Holden’s “25 Days Of Kindness” Program Makes The National News
Several years ago, the Holden Police Department under the leadership of Chief Chris Greeley, started the "25 Days of Kindness Program." According to Chief Greeley, it started out as a small operation. "This started 6 years ago with like $200 and just my guys doing some good deeds. It's now...
These Bangor Restaurants Are Open Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
Even though things usually shut down on holidays, you do have options for food & beverage here in the Bangor area!. If the mood strikes you to head out and have a drink, or a meal with friends and family, it can be a little confusing to figure out who is open and who isn't. Most places will either be closed, or have abbreviated hours, but if you need to get out of the house to spread a little Christmas cheer, we have some answers for you.
Law Change Allows Ice Fishing with Up to Five Lines on Swan Lake
New fishing laws are on the books for 2023, including a big change for anglers on Swan Lake. Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife proposed changing 131 fishing laws. One particular change that was proposed aimed to revert Swan Lake, in Swanville, to the General Law line limit. The proposal was approved, thus allowing anglers to utilize up to five lines while ice fishing. The change goes into effect when the lake opens to ice fishing on January 1, 2023.
A Group Of Local Kids Giving Back To Community This Christmas
We first brought you the story of my former neighbor, a little girl named Alexa Vickerson, who when she was just 8 years old, asked her mom if she could raise some money to help kids in need at Christmas. In 2020, Alexa managed to raise $200 in one week, which she used to buy Christmas gifts and then donate those gifts to Toys For Tots.
Medication For A Peanut Allergy? Newburgh Girl Finishes First Phase Of New Protocol
If you or a loved one have a peanut allergy, you already know what a nerve-racking experience it can be. For some, the reaction to peanut exposure is mild. For others, it can be very severe and dangerous. Over the last decade, these allergies have become more common and have...
