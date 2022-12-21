ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

I-95 FM

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
I-95 FM

The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!

Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996

Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Belmont Woman Dies After Morning Crash Along Route 131

The morning commute turned deadly for a woman from Belmont Monday morning. Authorities were called to the scene of a single-person crash. The crash resulted in the death of one resident. State Police spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says it was just after 8 AM when Maine State Police Troopers responded to...
BELMONT, ME
I-95 FM

These Bangor Restaurants Are Open Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Even though things usually shut down on holidays, you do have options for food & beverage here in the Bangor area!. If the mood strikes you to head out and have a drink, or a meal with friends and family, it can be a little confusing to figure out who is open and who isn't. Most places will either be closed, or have abbreviated hours, but if you need to get out of the house to spread a little Christmas cheer, we have some answers for you.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Law Change Allows Ice Fishing with Up to Five Lines on Swan Lake

New fishing laws are on the books for 2023, including a big change for anglers on Swan Lake. Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife proposed changing 131 fishing laws. One particular change that was proposed aimed to revert Swan Lake, in Swanville, to the General Law line limit. The proposal was approved, thus allowing anglers to utilize up to five lines while ice fishing. The change goes into effect when the lake opens to ice fishing on January 1, 2023.
SWANVILLE, ME
I-95 FM

A Group Of Local Kids Giving Back To Community This Christmas

We first brought you the story of my former neighbor, a little girl named Alexa Vickerson, who when she was just 8 years old, asked her mom if she could raise some money to help kids in need at Christmas. In 2020, Alexa managed to raise $200 in one week, which she used to buy Christmas gifts and then donate those gifts to Toys For Tots.
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
