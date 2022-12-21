Read full article on original website
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why
One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
An awful investing year comes to an end
News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) A new year's worth of investing begins in one week. Anyone can make predictions, but long-term investors know it's not prophecy that leads to profits. A year ago,. Wall Street. consensus was for 2022 to be a pretty decent year of stock gains. The forecast was...
2023 could very well test the nerves of investors and advisers alike
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Over the past few weeks Wall Street forecasters have begun issuing their projections for next year, and since forecasters have their good years and bad years, I tend to look at the aggregate. This year, the "Street" expected a tough start to the year with a recession, causing market indexes to fall, possibly below what we saw throughout the year.
Hippo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 2, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced the company’s fourth quarter financial results will be released after market close on. Thursday, March 2, 2023. . The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at.
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
Retire boom makes advice for golden years a top 2022 theme for advisors
With a record 700,000 boomers hitting retirement age in 2022 and another huge segment approaching the milestone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that advice on retirement investment strategies dominated topics around financial advisors. The risks, rewards, and complexities of new retirement investment products, along with deep concerns about...
