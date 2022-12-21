Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday they arrested Howard Justin Foulkrod, 47, of Sabinsville following an incident in Hector Township (Potter County). He was charged by Troopers with 69 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski and remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. According to court records, Foulkrod has been arrested nine other times in Potter and Tioga counties.

POTTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO