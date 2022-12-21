Read full article on original website
Texas couple ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million for defrauding elderly Yakutat woman
Dec. 27—A former Alaska school superintendent recently elected as treasurer of her home county in. has been ordered to pay what officials here say is the largest judgment awarded in an. Alaska. elder abuse case. A. Juneau Superior Court. judge in mid-November directed. and her husband. to pay nearly.
Man sentenced for firing shots during parking dispute
WILKES-BARRE — A Lehigh County man accused of assaulting a woman and discharging at least four rounds from a handgun during a parking dispute more than two years ago was sentenced to state prison Tuesday. Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Jermaine Ivey, 24, of Catasauqua, to 30-to-80...
Argument over unpaid bills leads to assault charges
Muncy, Pa. — State police say a man was charged for assaulting a woman after an argument over unpaid bills turned physical. Trooper Jeffrey Urban says Shawn Michael Bauman, 38, of Muncy, was arrested on Dec. 18 after police responded to the report of domestic dispute at the 100 block of Carpenter Street in Muncy. Urban spoke with the female accuser, who told him Bauman punched her with a closed...
Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
Man uses $560 counterfeit cash at dollar store
Montandon, Pa. — State police say a man used $560 of counterfeit money at a Northumberland County store. Police say Tony Faulkiner, 42, of Lewisburg, was at the Dollar General store in Montandon the morning of Dec. 23 when he attempted to use the counterfeit cash. Faulkiner attempted to load $160 of it onto a pre-paid debit card. Charges are being filed.
Alleged Walmart thief foiled by observant theft prevention officers
Montoursville, Pa. — Police said a vehicle that contained thousands worth of stolen merchandise was stopped as it headed toward Williamsport on December 5. Officers with Walmart Asset Protection observed Melinda Bartos of Williamsport leave the store with a shopping cart full of items without paying, police said. Bartos put the stolen stuff into a green Subaru before getting into the passenger’s seat. Officers were able to record the vehicle’s...
Suspects steals thousands in cash from laundromat
Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview continue to investigate a burglary at a Centre County laundromat in which the suspects got away with close to $8,000. According to Crimewatch, two white males stole approximately $7,900 in cash when they broke into The Sparkling Laundry Lounge at 128 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. Police say the thieves broke into the lounge between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4:30 a.m. the next day, causing $3,500 in damage. ...
Four were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say four people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 16 in Schuylkill County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, four DUI-related arrests were made along with multiple summary traffic citations. Police say one driver was arrested for DUI, and […]
WOLF
Hazleton woman sentenced to prison for meth trafficking
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Hazleton was sentenced to a year in prison for meth trafficking in the area. Mariluz Arias De Gonzalez (“Arias”), age 49, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day behind bars and a 3-year term of supervised release. According...
The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
Disgruntled ex-employee threatens boss with machine gun, calls staff 'snitches'
Coal Township, Pa. — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened his former boss that he "had a machine gun for him," and accused him of racketeering. Brent Tomcavage, wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants, entered Full Service 122 at 8508 Route 61 on Dec. 4 and demanded a former co-worker to have the owner call him. When the call was returned, the 43-year-old Tomcavage told the owner he had...
wellsvillesun.com
Pennsylvania man jailed, faces 69 criminal counts in Potter County
Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday they arrested Howard Justin Foulkrod, 47, of Sabinsville following an incident in Hector Township (Potter County). He was charged by Troopers with 69 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski and remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. According to court records, Foulkrod has been arrested nine other times in Potter and Tioga counties.
Sentencing date set for woman accused of hiding missing 12-year-old
Lock Haven, Pa. — A sentencing date is set for a woman accused of hiding a missing 12-year-old for approximately 60 hours as several agencies searched. Gwen Ardner, 38, of Lock Haven pled guilty to interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Both are third-degree felonies. Ardner will be sentenced on Jan. 10, according to court documents. Ardner posted $125,000 monetary bail and was...
Florida Dems: No immediate help in property insurance 'fix'
MIAMI, Fla.- The Florida Legislature has approved, and Gov. Republicans said the legislation will resolve the crisis. Democrats said it provides scant relief especially for minority homeowners; that the bill simply protects companies from lawsuits, including giving homeowners even less time to file their claims. This article is available to...
wabi.tv
Pennsylvania man dies in Hancock crash
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Pennsylvania man died in a Christmas Eve crash in Hancock. State Police say 60-year-old Raymond Larue was heading South on Route 1 when he suffered from a medical event. According to officials Larue crossed the centerline, struck an oncoming vehicle, and came to rest in...
Man’s nose fractured during bar fight
State College, Pa. — A man will need surgery to fix a broken nose received during an assault at a State College bar. Officer C.J. Lageman of the State College Police Department discovered the man lying in blood near Zeno’s Bar on the night of October 27. Lageman discovered lacerations on the man’s nose and head. After the man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Lageman spoke with a...
Man allegedly angry over ex's Xbox friends charged with assault
Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault. Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said. The accuser,...
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
The best PennLive news photos of 2022
From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
