Read full article on original website
Related
Ripple CTO fights Craig Wright over fraud allegations
On December 24, a heated war of words began between Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright. The initially innocuous discussion about the institutional acceptance of Bitcoin turned into a heated debate about the legitimacy of XRP with savage insults. The cause of the altercation was a tweet by Wright in which he claimed that “Bitcoin can never…
Calif. U.S. Attorney: Jury Convicts Fremont Man of Insider Trading Scheme That Generated $7M in Illicit Profits
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal jury convicted Sivannarayana Barama, a former IT professional at multiple. technology firms, of four counts of securities fraud for using a publicly traded company's confidential inside information about its financial performance to trade in the company's securities, announced. United States. Attorney. Stephanie M....
Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried's Girlfriend, Admits They Conspired To Defraud FTX Customers
According to court documents filed on Friday, Caroline Ellison, a longtime confidante of FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has revealed that she and Bankman-Fried conspired to defraud the exchange’s investors, lenders, and consumers. In a report by Reuters, Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in clandestine loans from the crypto billionaire’s…
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
Patent Issued for Valence profiling of virtual interactive objects (USPTO 11521719): Verily Life Sciences LLC
-- Verily Life Sciences LLC ( Mountain View, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11521719, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Contemporary research has begun exploring how media content affects the emotional health state. Such research has considered emotion as a predictor of media selection, an outcome of media exposure, a mediator of other psychological/behavioral outcomes resulting from media exposure, etc.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for trigger based synchronized updates in a distributed records environment (USPTO 11522677): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11522677, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Diverse types of computing systems (e.g. servers) and networks are maintained by different entities (or parties) for data storage and communication between various data storage hardware. For example, a first entity may maintain a single database; a second entity may maintain multiple databases; or the first and second entities may share a common database. One or more servers may push updates to various database records within the databases such that all the databases remain up to date. A system of real time updates is crucial to the databases and servers implementing real time transaction processing or any other type of secured process.
Patent Issued for Differential evolution algorithm to allocate resources (USPTO 11521267): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Caputo, Edward C. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11521267, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
Wuhan University Reports Findings in Public Health (Use of social health insurance for hospital care by internal migrants in China-Evidence from the 2018 China migrants dynamic survey): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “China’s welfare system including social health insurance has been closely linked to its unique household registration system, despite high population mobility over the past few decades. This study aimed to determine the pattern of health insurance usage from internal migrants in mainland.
Niche Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : American Family Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Liberty Mutual
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Among Underserved Nigerians, Awareness of Health Insurance Remains Poor but Insurtech Offers Hope
Signing up to a microinsurance plan could save many vulnerable and low-income earners, but they are mostly unaware of the programmes. The man facing a barrage of criticisms from purple-uniformed midwives had the person on the other end of the phone line give his word that he would help find the money.
“System And Method For Processing Medical Claims Using Biometric Signatures” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220392591): Rom Technologies Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Arn, Peter ( Roxbury, CT , US); Greene , Jonathan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic medical record (EMR) systems may be used to generate and maintain an electronic record of health-related information relating to or about individuals within a health care organization. The health-related information may be input by a variety of entities, e.g., the individuals’ health care providers, where such entries may be made by any medically-related entity or its representatives, for example: administrators, nurses, doctors, or other authorized individuals; insurance companies; billing companies; hospitals; testing centers, such as those related to radiologic services, blood and bodily fluid testing services; and psychological service providers, such as psychologists, social workers, addiction and other counselors, and psychiatrists. Each healthcare service may have one or more medical billing codes, for example,
Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2028 : Cravens Warren, Liberty Mutual, Willis Towers Watson
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. in the Oil and Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Nigeria Insurers Cede N128bn Oil & Gas Premium to Foreign Firms
As Nigerian insurance companies continue to struggle with low capacity in underwriting oil and gas risks, about N128.3 billion worth of premium from the sector was transferred to reinsurers and foreign insurance companies in the first nine months of this year. Vanguard findings from the. National Insurance Commission. , NAICOM,...
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Progressive, Liberty Mutual, State
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
2023 could very well test the nerves of investors and advisers alike
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Over the past few weeks Wall Street forecasters have begun issuing their projections for next year, and since forecasters have their good years and bad years, I tend to look at the aggregate. This year, the "Street" expected a tough start to the year with a recession, causing market indexes to fall, possibly below what we saw throughout the year.
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
Greenlining Institute Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities (USPTO 11521271): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Gibson, Timothy W. ( Barrington, IL , US), Gore,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure relate to vehicle control and guidance systems that may provide automated and/or remote control of one or more autonomous vehicles. In particular, one or more aspects of the disclosure relate to autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities.
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0