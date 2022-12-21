Read full article on original website
Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees act included in year-end federal budget
Culpeper Star-Exponent (VA) The Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act has been included in the end-of-year federal government funding bill. for 15 projects sponsored by Rep. , D-7th, in each of the counties she represents, according to a release from the congresswoman's office. Named for a retired police officer living...
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
Federal Reserve's credibility tested
The Federal Reserve's greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what's best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won't survive.
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why
One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’ s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in…
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
New laws set to take effect January 1
The following are select new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session—and one from 2021—that take effect. . The asterisk following the bill number denotes language that became law. Summaries of all laws passed by the 2022 Legislature are available online from nonpartisan House Public. Information Services at...
Secure 2.0: How the new spending bill could affect your retirement
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement...
U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative today voted with a bipartisan majority of the. to pass an end-of-year government funding bill, which includes her Growing Climate Solutions Act, Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act, Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, and Computers for Veterans and Students Act. Additionally, the package includes funding Spanberger secured for 15 community projects across all 10 counties of.
Insurance Coalition Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Social Security supports rural communities
JG-TC (Mattoon-Charleston, IL) Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Millions count on us — retirees who worked hard their whole lives, people no longer able to work due to disability, dependents, and survivors. As a member of the Rural Partners Network, we want to continue reaching out to rural communities.
The Modern Medicare Agency Works Together to Create an Insurance Strategy
The Modern Medicare Agency devises a foolproof method for insurers to understand and fully utilize their health benefits and make the right decision. I highly recommend this company when applying for Medicare and all policies associated with Medicare, such as pharmacy plans and supplemental plans and any other insurance needs"
Arkansas plan of insurance for poor more agreeable than Medicaid expansion for key lawmaker
State Senate Medicaid Committee Chair Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, is not the first politician to look to Arkansas as an example of how to provide health care coverage to more Mississippians. “No, I don’t believe in it,” Blackwell said of Medicaid expansion after a recent legislative hearing on the financial crisis facing Mississippi hospitals and their possible closure….
Opinion: Montana Legislature must boost Medicaid reimbursement rates
Bozeman Daily Chronicle, The (MT) As Montanans, we care for each other. Across the rural-urban divide, generational divide, and Brawl of the Wild divide. Of all our constituents across Montana, the most deserving are our elderly neighbors who are on Medicaid benefits. They have served Montana well, and at this final stage in their lives seek the promise of compassionate, medically appropriate care.
Keeping up with an aging population led to most-read health articles of 2022
As the insurance industry continues to keep up with the concerns of an aging population, news about long-term care and Medicare are the health-related issues that most interested InsuranceNewsNet’s readers in 2022. A look at INN’s most-read health articles in the past year showed long-term care and Medicare featured...
Florida Dems: No immediate help in property insurance 'fix'
MIAMI, Fla.- The Florida Legislature has approved, and Gov. Republicans said the legislation will resolve the crisis. Democrats said it provides scant relief especially for minority homeowners; that the bill simply protects companies from lawsuits, including giving homeowners even less time to file their claims. This article is available to...
