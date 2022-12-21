ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Federal Reserve's credibility tested

The Federal Reserve's greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what's best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won't survive.
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.

Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
InsuranceNewsNet

American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage

American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
InsuranceNewsNet

See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why

One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
InsuranceNewsNet

The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off

When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’ s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in…
InsuranceNewsNet

New laws set to take effect January 1

The following are select new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session—and one from 2021—that take effect. . The asterisk following the bill number denotes language that became law. Summaries of all laws passed by the 2022 Legislature are available online from nonpartisan House Public. Information Services at...
MINNESOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative today voted with a bipartisan majority of the. to pass an end-of-year government funding bill, which includes her Growing Climate Solutions Act, Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act, Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, and Computers for Veterans and Students Act. Additionally, the package includes funding Spanberger secured for 15 community projects across all 10 counties of.
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Coalition Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Social Security supports rural communities

JG-TC (Mattoon-Charleston, IL) Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Millions count on us — retirees who worked hard their whole lives, people no longer able to work due to disability, dependents, and survivors. As a member of the Rural Partners Network, we want to continue reaching out to rural communities.
InsuranceNewsNet

Arkansas plan of insurance for poor more agreeable than Medicaid expansion for key lawmaker

State Senate Medicaid Committee Chair Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, is not the first politician to look to Arkansas as an example of how to provide health care coverage to more Mississippians. “No, I don’t believe in it,” Blackwell said of Medicaid expansion after a recent legislative hearing on the financial crisis facing Mississippi hospitals and their possible closure….
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Opinion: Montana Legislature must boost Medicaid reimbursement rates

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, The (MT) As Montanans, we care for each other. Across the rural-urban divide, generational divide, and Brawl of the Wild divide. Of all our constituents across Montana, the most deserving are our elderly neighbors who are on Medicaid benefits. They have served Montana well, and at this final stage in their lives seek the promise of compassionate, medically appropriate care.
MONTANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida Dems: No immediate help in property insurance 'fix'

MIAMI, Fla.- The Florida Legislature has approved, and Gov. Republicans said the legislation will resolve the crisis. Democrats said it provides scant relief especially for minority homeowners; that the bill simply protects companies from lawsuits, including giving homeowners even less time to file their claims. This article is available to...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy