Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.

Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?

MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
2023 could very well test the nerves of investors and advisers alike

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Over the past few weeks Wall Street forecasters have begun issuing their projections for next year, and since forecasters have their good years and bad years, I tend to look at the aggregate. This year, the "Street" expected a tough start to the year with a recession, causing market indexes to fall, possibly below what we saw throughout the year.
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why

One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
Federal Reserve's credibility tested

The Federal Reserve's greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what's best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won't survive.
Nigeria Insurers Cede N128bn Oil & Gas Premium to Foreign Firms

As Nigerian insurance companies continue to struggle with low capacity in underwriting oil and gas risks, about N128.3 billion worth of premium from the sector was transferred to reinsurers and foreign insurance companies in the first nine months of this year. Vanguard findings from the. National Insurance Commission. , NAICOM,...
Retire boom makes advice for golden years a top 2022 theme for advisors

With a record 700,000 boomers hitting retirement age in 2022 and another huge segment approaching the milestone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that advice on retirement investment strategies dominated topics around financial advisors. The risks, rewards, and complexities of new retirement investment products, along with deep concerns about...
