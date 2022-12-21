Across several Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) events held in 2022, the most-viewed content from these events cover a variety of topics in oncology care. The top 5 most-viewed content from various Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) events hosted by The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) this year included interviews on disparities in immunotherapy delivery and biosimilar implementation, as well as recaps focusing on conversations around value-based cancer care.

