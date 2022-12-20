Read full article on original website
diehardsport.com
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
Michigan Football: 3 recruits that will make an immediate impact
While the 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t over yet, Michigan football saw most of their incoming freshmen sign on Wednesday. While not an elite class, it’s one that Michigan can be happy with, and includes a few guys that can contribute from day one. It won’t be easy for...
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?
It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
MLive.com
CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
mgoblue
Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
Maize n Brew
The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period
The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
Wolverine Confidential: Why signing day was best-case scenario for Michigan
Michigan’s football doesn’t have a top-15 recruiting class for the first time since 2018, but national signing day was still a success for the Wolverines given where they stood entering Wednesday. They held onto all 21 one of their commits and then made two more additions Wednesday with...
diehardsport.com
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?
Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
247Sports
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events
Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
LIVE BLOG: Rain switches to snow overnight as winter storm enters SE Michigan
A powerful winter storm is expected to slam metro Detroit for the holidays and likely disrupt travel plans with high winds, dangerous wind chills and heavy snow.
