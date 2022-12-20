ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?

It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period

The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
SALINE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI

